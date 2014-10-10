The key players of the Global Catalyst Carriers market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Global catalyst carriers market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant amounts of research & development activities currently undergoing in the industry, along with the high demand of the product to renew the mechanical capabilities and efficiency of catalysts.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Cabot Corporation announced the launch of certain activated carbon products to their product portfolio namely, “Cabot NORIT SX”, “NORIT GSX”, “NORIT RX” and “NORIT CN” at the ACHEMA 2018 held in Frankfurt, Germany from June 11-15, 2018. These carriers are specifically designed for precious metals, providing specific product demands as well as improvement of efficiency for catalyst impregnation.

In July 2017, Saint-Gobain announced the launch of Accu, a sphere catalyst carrier for use in petrochemicals and chemical refining applications. The product offers consumers high surface area, uniform packaging and overall distribution of flow in catalytic processes. This product will help in cost-effectiveness and provide better quality catalysts manufacturing to their consumers..

Key Market Competitors: Global Catalyst Carriers Market are

BASF SE;

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.;

SINOCATA;

Devson Catalyst;

JGC C&C;

CeramTec;

Evonik Industries AG;

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.;

Cabot Corporation;

Pingxiang Gophin Chemical Co., Ltd;

Exacer s.r.l.;

Porocel;

Magma Ceramics & Catalysts;

Almatis GmbH;

NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED;

Saint-Gobain;

Sasol;

CoorsTek Inc.;

Ultramet;

C&CS;

Christy Catalytics;

RIOGENINC.COM

Calgon Carbon Corporation.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Catalyst Carriers Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Catalyst Carriers Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Catalyst Carriers Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Catalyst Carriers Market

Global catalyst carriers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of catalyst carriers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict compliances for the treatment of petroleum is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased demand for petroleum and associated derivatives which is a result of increased energy requirement; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased demand for catalysts products from the various end-users; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of certain chemical synthesis technologies preferred over usage of catalysts; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices utilized in the manufacturing of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Catalyst Carriers Market

By Product Type

Zeolites, Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Others

By Shape/Composition

Porous, Extrudate, Sphere, Honeycomb, Ring, Others

By End-Use Industry

Chemical Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Others

By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

