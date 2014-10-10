The global Quantum Dots market report deals with a number of industry and market parameters including latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. The Quantum Dots market report estimates compound annual growth rate (CAGR) value fluctuation for the forecast period of 2019-2026 that helps businesses make out the investment value. Global Quantum Dots Market report not only gives you an benefit in your business development, it also helps you outshine the competition. The Quantum Dots market report is also backed up by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which has considerable influence in shaping the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.

Global Quantum Dots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.55 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.13 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 26.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in this market is getting increased as the implementation of quantum dots in various applications is increasing considerably because of their miniature property.

Key Competitors: Global Quantum Dots Market

Nanosys, Nanoco Technologies Ltd, NN-Labs, Ocean NanoTech, LLC, Samsung Electronics, Quantum Materials Corp, Apple, OSRAM, Sony Electronics, LG Display, LG Display America, Inc., Nexxus Lighting Inc. and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Quantum Dots Market

By Processing Techniques

Colloidal Synthesis

Fabrication

Lithography

Electron Beam Lithography

Soft Lithography

Stencil Lithography

Nanolithography

Photopatternable Arrays

Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

Viral Assembly

Electrochemical Assembly

Bulk-Manufacturing

By Product Type

QD Medical Devices

QD Displays

QD Display Market, By Type

QD LCDs/QDEFs (Quantum Dot Enhancement Films)

QD Filters

Self-Emitting QD TVs/True QLEDs

QD Solar Cells

QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors

QD Lasers

QD Lighting (LED) Solutions

Batteries and Energy-Storage Systems

QD Transistors

QD Tags

By Material

Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots

Cadmium Selenide

Cadmium Sulfide

Cadmium Telluride

Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Indium Arsenide

Silicon

Graphene

Lead Sulfide

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, UbiQD, Inc. launched the UbiGro greenhouse film, its first commercial quantum dot (QD)-containing product. It is a retrofit luminescent film which hangs over crops and can be installed quickly and can be tested in a portion of an existing greenhouse.

In November, 2018, Quantum Materials Corp signed an agreement of license and development with Atronics CC to establish large scale and low cost quantum production.

In May, 2016, Crystalplex Corporation announced the development enabling increased brightness and color stability for LCD displays using cadmium-free Sapphire quantum dots.

Market Drivers: Global Quantum Dots Market

Considerable increase in implementation of quantum dots in various applications because of their miniature property.

Demand of energy-efficient and non-toxic quantum dots in photovoltaics and solar cells.

Rapid adoption of quantum dots in high-quality display devices.

Market Restraint: Global Quantum Dots Market

Limited availability of rare earth materials.

Competitive Analysis: Global Quantum Dots Market

The global quantum dots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of quantum dots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

