Quantum Dots Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2026
The global Quantum Dots market report deals with a number of industry and market parameters including latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. The Quantum Dots market report estimates compound annual growth rate (CAGR) value fluctuation for the forecast period of 2019-2026 that helps businesses make out the investment value. Global Quantum Dots Market report not only gives you an benefit in your business development, it also helps you outshine the competition. The Quantum Dots market report is also backed up by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which has considerable influence in shaping the growth of the dental preventive supplies market.
Global Quantum Dots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.55 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.13 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 26.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in this market is getting increased as the implementation of quantum dots in various applications is increasing considerably because of their miniature property.
Key Competitors: Global Quantum Dots Market
Nanosys, Nanoco Technologies Ltd, NN-Labs, Ocean NanoTech, LLC, Samsung Electronics, Quantum Materials Corp, Apple, OSRAM, Sony Electronics, LG Display, LG Display America, Inc., Nexxus Lighting Inc. and others.
Market Segmentation: Global Quantum Dots Market
By Processing Techniques
Colloidal Synthesis
Fabrication
Lithography
Electron Beam Lithography
Soft Lithography
Stencil Lithography
Nanolithography
Photopatternable Arrays
Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly
Viral Assembly
Electrochemical Assembly
Bulk-Manufacturing
By Product Type
QD Medical Devices
QD Displays
QD Display Market, By Type
QD LCDs/QDEFs (Quantum Dot Enhancement Films)
QD Filters
Self-Emitting QD TVs/True QLEDs
QD Solar Cells
QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors
QD Lasers
QD Lighting (LED) Solutions
Batteries and Energy-Storage Systems
QD Transistors
QD Tags
By Material
Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots
Cadmium Selenide
Cadmium Sulfide
Cadmium Telluride
Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots
Indium Arsenide
Silicon
Graphene
Lead Sulfide
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In November 2018, UbiQD, Inc. launched the UbiGro greenhouse film, its first commercial quantum dot (QD)-containing product. It is a retrofit luminescent film which hangs over crops and can be installed quickly and can be tested in a portion of an existing greenhouse.
In November, 2018, Quantum Materials Corp signed an agreement of license and development with Atronics CC to establish large scale and low cost quantum production.
In May, 2016, Crystalplex Corporation announced the development enabling increased brightness and color stability for LCD displays using cadmium-free Sapphire quantum dots.
Market Drivers: Global Quantum Dots Market
Considerable increase in implementation of quantum dots in various applications because of their miniature property.
Demand of energy-efficient and non-toxic quantum dots in photovoltaics and solar cells.
Rapid adoption of quantum dots in high-quality display devices.
Market Restraint: Global Quantum Dots Market
Limited availability of rare earth materials.
Competitive Analysis: Global Quantum Dots Market
The global quantum dots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of quantum dots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key Market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Table of Contents: Global Elevator Market
Executive Summary
Scope/opportunities of the Report
Research Methodology
Market Landscape
Pipeline Analysis
Market Sizing
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Regional Landscape
Business Decision Framework
Drivers And Challenges
Market Key Trends
Players Landscape
Players Analysis
Appendix
