Global 3D food printing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 49.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to spreading awareness among food innovators of the need to upgrade food production technologies and growing concerns about worldwide food safety and development.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D food printing market: 3D Systems, Inc., Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, byFlow B.V., Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla America, Inc., BeeHex, Modern Meadow, Dovetailed , Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., BIOZOON GmbH, Wiiboox, ZMorph, ORD Solutions Inc, PancakeBot LLC, www.3disonprinter.com, amongst others.

Market Drivers:

Spreading awareness among food innovators of the need to upgrade food production technologies is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing concerns about worldwide food safety and development have enabled large investment by food-tech businesses, which is a factor driving the growth of the market

Increased request for customized food products with nutrient material adapted to personal nutritional requirements is propelling the growth of the market

Quickly rising commercial food industry is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Constricted scope of 3D food printing is restricting the growth of the market

Handling complexities and cost of production is hindering the growth of the market

Safety and labelling issues is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Cadbury introduced the first-ever milk chocolate 3D printer in Melbourne, Australia. Chocolate enthusiasts in the town will be able to produce their own range of 3D-printed chocolate parts, made coating by coating by 3D printer. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In May 2019, Henkel declared the takeover of Molecule Corp., a publicly held technology-driven company centered on consumer development in additive-operation. Molecule Corp. offers sophisticated alternatives for 3D printing apps such as medical devices, aerospace, automotive and a broad range of consumer products as well as manufacturing inkjet products, impacting a broad range of industries. This acquisition will expand the company into the different geographies and will expand the market which will result in the increment of the company revenue.

By Ingredient

Dough

Fruits and Vegetables

Proteins

Sauces

Carbohydrates

Others

By Vertical

Government Defence Education Emergency Services

Commercial Retail Stores Bakeries Confectionaries Restaurants

Residential

On the basis of geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

