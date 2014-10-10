Sorbitan Esters Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Sorbitan Esters Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

Global sorbitan esters market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for bio- based surfactants and increasing environmental concerns are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Sorbitan Esters Market By Form (Liquid, Solid, Semisolid/Paste), Product Type (Sorbitan Tristearate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sorbitan Monooleate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate), End-User (Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants and Waxes, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Industrial, Textiles), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Sorbitan Esters Market

Sorbitan esters are artificial sweeteners generated by sorbitol and common fatty acids such as palmitic, lauric, stearic and oleic acid by the condensation processes. They are widely used as emulsifying agent and are used in the production of ointments for cosmetic and pharmaceutical use, creams and emulsions. They are available in different form such as paste, liquid, semi solid and solid. Some of the common types of the sorbitan esters are sorbitan monopalmitate, sorbitan monolaurate, sorbitan monooleate, sorbiton tristearate and other.

Top Key Players:

DuPont,

Merck KGaA,

Oleon NV.,

IVANHOE INDUSTRIES INC.,

Vantage Specialty Chemicals,

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH,

Union Derivan, S.A.,

SABO S.p.A.,

SEPPIC,

Ethox Chemicals, LLC.,

Mosselman sa,

Lonza,

Jeevika Yugchem Private Limited,

WORLD CHEM INDUSTRIES,

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.,

KLK OLEO.,

Oxiteno,

Croda International Plc,

KASCO CHEMTECH,

JEEVIKA YUGCHEM PVT. LTD.,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization and urbanization will drive the market growth

Growing demand for cosmetic products will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising popularity of plant- based ingredients is also enhancing the market growth

Growing demand for food additives and food emulsifier will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage in lipid-based nanocarriers even after their use in pharmaceutical research is the major factor restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Kolb Distribution announced the acquisition of Elementis Specialties Netheland which will help the company to enhance their product portfolio. This acquisition will help the company expand their chemical specialities business in Europe and will also help them to serve better to their customers

In January 2016, Venus announced that they have entered into partnership with Harcros Chemicals Inc. With this partnership the companies will strengthen their position in the market and will produce new innovative products so they can meet the rising demand of the market

Market Segmentations:

Global Sorbitan Esters Market is segmented on the basis of

Form

Product Type

End-User

Grade

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Form

Liquid

Solid

Semisolid/Paste

By Product Type

Sorbitan Tristearate

Sorbitan Monostearate

Sorbitan Monooleate

Sorbitan Trioleate

Sorbitan Monopalmitate

Sorbitan Monolaurate

Sorbitan Sesquioleate

By End- User

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Food and Beverage Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Lubricants and Waxes

Animal Nutrition and Pet Food

Industrial

Textiles

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Sorbitan Esters Market

Global sorbitan esters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sorbitan esters market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

