Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of the various applicable industries.

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market, By Chemical (Bio-1/4-Diacid, Bio-Glycerol, Bio-Glutamic Acid, Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Bio-Itaconic Acid), Type (Sugar, Syngas, Biogas, Oil, Algae, Others), Application (Polymers, Fuels, Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, Perfumes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market

Bio-based platform chemicals can be defined as the method of producing chemicals and materials that are manufactured through the breaking down and processing of bio based materials. This method is used to produce a number of chemicals and materials that have better functionality and have the capabilities of being transformed into a number of other chemicals.

Top Key Players:

Braskem,

IP Group plc,

GFBiochemicals Ltd.,

Reverdia,

GC Innovation America,

Cargill Incorporated,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Ava Biochem BSL AG,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

BASF SE,

Lucite International,

Inneos LLC,

Alpha Chemika,

DowDuPont,

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC),

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited,

Novozymes,

Prinova Group LLC,

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.,

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations regarding the usage of petrol-based chemicals is also expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand and applications from the various industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complications in production and in technology; is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High cost of production caused due to the shortage of raw materials is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced the completion of its acquisition of A. Schulman, increasing the size and capabilities of various plastics and chemicals industries helping it serve a broader market.

In June 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced an agreement to acquire Braskem.

Market Segmentations:

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Chemical

Bio-1/4-Diacid

Bio-Glycerol

Bio-Glutamic Acid

Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio-Itaconic Acid

Bio-Succinic Acid

By Type

Sugar

Syngas

Biogas

Oil

Algae

Others

By Application

Polymers

Fuels

Solvents

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market

Global bio-based platform chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bio-based platform chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

