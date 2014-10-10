This Battery powered electronic control unit report predicts this market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated duration. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as geographical coverage of the industry have also been examined in this Battery powered electronic control unit report.

Here are the names of the Leading key players which are covered in this report: ARADEX AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Keihin Corporation; Autoliv Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; FURUKAWA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC.; AVL; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Cummins Inc.; Dell’Orto among others.

Global battery powered electronic control unit market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand in the deployment of infotainment systems as well as increased adoption of luxury vehicles.

Electronic control unit also known as electronic control module is an electronic component installed in various automotive vehicles to overlook and monitor the various electrical systems present in the vehicles, this component focuses on providing automation and electrification in vehicles capable of performing the functioning such as providing power, monitoring the optimal performance and others.

Battery-powered electronic control unit is that component which is focused on providing information and monitoring the performance of battery in electric vehicles, while maintaining the optimal temperature of the battery so that it can operate on highest functionality, ensuring safe conditions for the vehicle and driver.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising adoption of electric vehicles globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising preferences in utilization of ADAS systems is expected to boost the growth of the market

Better convenience & comfort for the driver with the integration of product in vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the integration and installation of safety systems resulting in greater demand for the product

Presence of complications and concerns regarding the failure of battery-powered electronic control unit is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding failure of battery and shortening the life of control units in vehicles by integrating the electronic control unit with the battery is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Recent Industry Developments

In September 2018, Delphi Technologies announced the availability of various electrified offerings for commercial vehicles, with the innovations offered for power electronics and electrification that are cost-effective and provide innovative benefits to the users. The new offerings will be built at the currently under construction facilities situated in Poland and China. The facility located in Poland will develop DC-DC converters, inverters and control units

In April 2019, Nidec Corporation announced that they had acquired OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. via a stock purchase agreement with OMRON Corporation. This acquisition is a strategic decision designed to improve its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities for the production of electric power steering motors, electric brake motors, electronic control units and other offerings. This strategy comes after observing the trend of the automotive industry adopting electrification

Key Market Segmentation of Battery Powered Electronic Control Unit Market

By Application

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

By ECU Capacity

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

By Vehicle Type

Utility Vehicles

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Level of Autonomous Driving

Autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global battery powered electronic control unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery powered electronic control unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

