This Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment report uncovers the business overview, product overview, revenue, price growth rate, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details. It identifies the growth rate for the forecast period of five years. The report uncovers the accurate landscaping this market considering the aspects such as restraining factors, development and tentative activities. This report notifies and focuses on North America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, South America and Europe.

Leading players involving in the Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market are 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Bollé Safety, MSA – The Safety Company, Centurion Safety Products, Delta Plus, NAFFCO FZCO, Sure Safety Consultancy Ltd, Swiss Safety Center AG and others.

Global Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market is growing at a stable CAGR of 4.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety measures among consumers is the major for the growth of this market.

To protect the body from wearers’ body from injury or infection, there is protective clothing, helmets, goggles or other garments are called personal protective equipment. It is used to protect the user against health and safety risk at work. The correct use of the PPE, ensures a safety and healthy working conditions when engineering controls and administrative controls are not feasible. Above the neck PPE protect from cuts, chemicals, airborne particles, abrasions and fire.

Global above-the-neck personal protective equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Recent Industry Developments

In September 2018, a company named SeeHerWork was launched which will design, manufacture workwear, safety equipment and other job- specific product for women in civil, commercial and industrial careers. The main aim is to provide women more comfortable safety clothing.

In January 2018, Tfl announced the launch of their new female personal protective equipment. This new range will have high- visibility jackets, trousers, gloves, and adjustable eye protector.

Key Market Segmentation of Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market

By Type

Head Protection

Eye and Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Respiratory Protection

By Equipment

Safety Helmets

Gloves

Eye Protection

High- Visibility Clothing

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

