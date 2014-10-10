This energy bars report provides all the factors essential to establish the market under one roof. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall this report provides an in depth insight of 2019-2026 global and market covering all important parameters. The forecast will help investors in identifying internal and external factors affecting the market. This report study will provide detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the above mentioned segments by every regions and country covered under the scope of the study. Creative methods and research tools such as SWOT analysis, Pestle and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are employed to analyze the weakness, strength, shortcomings and opportunities present in the market.

Global energy bars market is expected to registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increased demand of on-the-go snacking worldwide which will help the market to grow substantially.

Energy bars are the supplemental bars that contain cereals as well as high energy food. The energy bars are helpful in providing quick energy because it provides proper nutrition required by a person. These bars are often fortified with minerals and vitamins which ultimately help in fulfilling nutritional gaps. Due to its benefits in providing nutrition among people quick it is demanding products in market. Hence many of the companies are involves in providing these energy bars fulfilled with nutrition.

Leading key players which are covered in this report are Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Health Warrior, Mars, Verb Energy, Inc., NELLSON ANAHEIM, Novacap, Bite Snacks, PowerBar, yourbarfactory, SternLife, Hero Group, Crazy Jane Ltd, Fullwell Mill Limited, Brighter Foods, Built Bar, Aurora Intelligent Nutrition among others.

Market Drivers:

Demand for flavoured energy bar and clean label product; may help the market to grow.

Consumer preference for health & wellness products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand of on-the-go snacking; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference for the fusion flavor, and nut flavour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute products is restraining market growth

Less awareness regarding new products in developing countries is restraining market growth

Negative impact of product recalls, and challenges associated with product distribution may hamper the growth of market

Key Market Segmentation of Energy Bars Market

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

By Form

Organic

Conventional

By Flavors

Fruit Flavor

Chocolate Flavor

Nut Flavor

Mixed Flavors

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channel

Total Chapters in Energy Bars Market Report are:

Chapter 1 Overview of Energy Bars Market

Overview of Energy Bars Market Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Global Market Status and Forecast by Types Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers Chapter 11 Energy Bars Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Energy Bars Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers Chapter 12 Energy Bars Market Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Energy Bars Market Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Energy Bars Market

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Energy Bars Market Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Energy Bars Market

Market Advancements

In August 2018, Clif Bar & Company has launched three new products and they are CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar, CLIF BAR Sweet & Salty and CLIF Energy Granola. These are a new food category for the brand provided by the company. This CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar is the first USDA Certified Organic energy bar which is provided by the company. In recent time, increasing demand of organic product in food category, these products may play important role in generating revenue for the particular market

In April 2015, Clif Bar & Company launched of CLIF Organic Trail Mix bar in the country Canada. This product is mixed form of organic fruits and nuts as it contains red cherries, crunchy almonds, and delicious dark chocolate chunks. With this launch of the product the company has increased its product portfolio and company has continued in making and providing foods products among consumers which are good for people and for the planet.

