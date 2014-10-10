A thorough market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics cited in this UHT Milk Products report helps businesses come up with sales, marketing and promotion strategies. The report also recognizes and analyzes the growing trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This UHT Milk Products report provides basic statistics on the market situation of global and regional manufacturers and is a useful source of help and guidance for companies and individuals interested in the food and beverages industry. This UHT Milk Products report conducts a market study and review taking into account market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges for a particular business.

The UHT Milk Products report is generated with relevant expertise that utilized established and unwavering tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force analysis to conduct the study. This report acts as a perfect window to the ABC industry, explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends are. The geographical scope of the products is also methodologically considered for major world areas such as Asia, North America, South America and Africa. This report offers appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and works for a seamless decision-making process.

Global UHT milk products market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017 and base year of 2018. Rising household income promotes consumers to show their interest towards the premium products such as UHT milk is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Coca-Cola Vietnam Beverages Ltd. (Coca-Cola Vietnam) launched new smart nutrition solutions featuring three brand new Nutriboost UHT milk namely Nutriboost KIDS – Morning Growth, Playtime, Good Night, Nutriboost TO-GO – Platform – Stamina and Nutriboost BEAUTY – Fresh and Youthful Look. The company’s new product will fulfill demands of consumers for nutrient-rich products in the modern life

In December 2016, Fonterra’s Anchor brand launched UHT premium milk products in China. These products include LiveUp, high-protein milk with 50% more protein than standard and NaturalUp is made from certified organic New Zealand milk. The company has strengthened its product portfolio by launching this new product in the market.

Key Segmentation: Global UHT Milk Products Market

By Product (Full Cream UHT milk, Skimmed UHT milk, Semi-skimmed UHT milk),

By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

How this report will help companies to plan their investments and make strategies in the UHT Milk Products market?

The UHT Milk Products market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Amcor plc, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Ardagh Group S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., NESTLÉ’, Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Foods amba, DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, Saputo Inc, DANONE, frieslandcampina, Dean Foods, YILI, INC, SODIAAL among others.

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

This UHT MILK PRODUCTS market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Market Drivers

Growing consumer preference for UHT milk may escalate the market in the forecast period

Its ability to be stored at room temperature for longer time, without the need for refrigeration will also propel the market growth

Growing preference of products that are packed and ready to eat or drink is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing apartment culture of consumers with limited refrigeration space leads them towards the purchase of UHT milk as it has a long shelf life which is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Loss of nutritional value during the production process and its high price as compared to normal milk are the major restraint of its market growth

Lack of awareness in developing countries may hamper the growth of market

