Leading Players of Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market are NHS, Kaiser Permanente, DaVita Inc., Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, University of Maryland Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The global hospitals and outpatient care centers market accounted to USD 3,100.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2025.

Hospitals and outpatient centers are medical facilities are the centers which offer the diagnostic and medical treatment to patients with a wide range of medical conditions. Outpatient care centers offer medical care or treatment that does not require any overnight stay in a hospital or medical facility.

Key Market Segmentation of Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers

By type the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market is segmented into government hospitals, and private hospitals.

On the basis of department the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient care centers.

Hospitals segment is further sub-segmented into emergency department, cardiology, intensive care unit, paediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, cardiovascular intensive care unit, neurology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology.

Outpatient care centers segment is further sub-segmented into ambulatory surgical & emergency centers, kidney dialysis centers, general medical & surgical hospitals, specialty hospitals, family planning centers, ent clinic, psychiatric & substance abuse hospitals, outpatient mental health & substance abuse centers, other outpatient care centers.

On the basis of geography, global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

