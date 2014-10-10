The Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices report is the credible source for market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the main regional location, economic situations with the value of the item, the benefit, the limit, the generation, the supply, the request and the rate and the figure of market development, etc. This report also presents the SWOT exam of the new task, speculation research and risk profitability research. This report also presents investment forecasts from 2019 to 2026.

The Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices report is defined by the presence of some of the leading competitors operating in the market, including well-established players and new entrants, and suppliers, manufacturers, vendors and distributors. This report also analyzes the development proposals and the viability of new investments. This report describes the few parameters, for example, production evaluation, marketing strategies, distributors / traders and impact factors that are further mentioned in this report.

Leading Players of Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cordis, AccessClosure, B. Braun Group, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, CR Bard, Baxter International Inc., Siemens AG, 3M Health Care and others

Global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices is registering a healthy CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and incidence of chronic illness.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

Trying to improve health infrastructure of developing nations is propelling the growth of the market

Advancement of minimally invasive methods is boosting the growth of the market

Technological innovations and awareness-raising of patients is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment is hampering the growth of the market

Strong authorization method for interventional cardiology and external pulmonary equipment is restricting the growth of the market.

Absence of hospital infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market

Key Players

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cordis, AccessClosure, B. Braun Group, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, CR Bard, St. Jude Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, Endologix, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, AngioScore, Aptus Endosystems, Asahi Intecc USA, Inc., Bolton Medical, Maquet Getinge Group, JoTech Ltd, Lombard Medical Limited, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., OrbusNeich, Rex Medical, Spectranetics, Vascular Solutions – Now part of Teleflex, Volcano Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Cardinal Health, Cardinal Health Canada, Edwards Lifesciences, Abiomed, AngioDynamics, BD, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Siemens AG, 3M Health Care, HeartWare Inc, Biosense Webster, and others.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of geography, interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

By product type the interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into

Angioplasty balloons,

Angioplasty stents,

Catheters,

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent grafts,

IVC filters,

Plaque modification devices,

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories

Angioplasty stents market is further segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bio-absorbable stents. Catheters are further segmented into intravascular ultrasound/ optical coherence tomography (IVUS/OCT), angiography catheters and guiding catheters. EVAR stent grafts market is sub segmented into abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into

Hospitals,

Ambulatory centers,

Clinics

