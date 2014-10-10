This Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market report shares an outlook of the historic developments, trends, current market condition and future outlook of the industry. It tracks industry trends and identify the market opportunities and develop the competitive strategy based on competitive landscape. While developing this Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market report various research methodology is utilized which intends to gain authentic data of the market. All the complicated factors are systematically included so that readers can understand get an idea to establish the successful business ahead. Strenght, Weakness, Opportunities and threats of the market has examined through SWOT analysis and Porters five force analysis.

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2025, from USD 1.21 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.80% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Offering (Hardware: Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems, Software & Services), Vertical (Civil infrastructure, Energy), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The global infrastructure monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrastructure monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Infrastructure Monitoring Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Infrastructure Monitoring Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Infrastructure Monitoring Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Infrastructure Monitoring Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Infrastructure Monitoring Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Infrastructure Monitoring Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global infrastructure monitoring market

Nova Metrix (US),

Geokon (US),

Campbell Scientific (US),

RST Instruments (Canada), and Sisgeo (Italy).

Some of the software and service offering companies include

COWI (Denmark),

Geocomp (US),

Acellent (US) and SIXENSE (France)

among many others

Market Definition:

Infrastructure monitoring helps in managing the data which helps the infrastructure manager to manage process like availability, security, capacity management, service level management and others. In single system, the infrastructure monitoring manages both on premises and cloud-based infrastructure. Various advantages of infrastructure monitoring are to deliver real-time information together to individual components as well asthe aggregate systems. It is also easy to manage the process of infrastructure monitoring in organization

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Decreasing in cost of sensors results in reducing the infrastructure monitoring system cost

High capital investments for structural health monitoring across various countries worldwide

Catastrophic failure of the infrastructure results in loss of lives and incurs higher costs

High installation and monitoring costs

Slow growth in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global infrastructure monitoring market is segmented based on technology, offering, vertical, and geographical segments.

Based on technology

Based on offering

Based on vertical

Based on geography

Key points for analysis:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Infrastructure Monitoring market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Infrastructure Monitoring is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

