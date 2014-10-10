Global Vision Processing Unit Market is expected to reach USD 1527.82 Million by 2025, from USD 102.0 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 40.26% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global vision processing unit market are MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), CEVA Logistics (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Movidius (US), Inuitive (Israel), Lattice Semiconductor (US), VeriSilicon Limited (China), and Imagination Technologies Limited. (UK). among others.

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Application (Drones, Surveillance Cameras, Autonomous Vehicles, Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Domestic & Commercial Robots), By Vertical (Consumer, Industrial, Automotive), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Vision processing unit is defined as the microprocessor which intends to accelerate machine vision with artificial intelligence technologies. Vision processing unit is appropriate for different types of machine vision algorithms namely video processing, image processing and others. It is also used to identify memory of an object, providing programmable use for visualizing the object in all 3 dimensions.

According to the article published by IEEE, autonomous road visual processing is done in three stages namely extracting edges , comparing the extracted edge points with geometric model of the road and then updating the geometric road model. Furthermore algorithm is done at frequency range of 15 Hz.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for high computational capability

Growing demand for computer vision applications

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies

High capability of GPUS and CPUS for industrial vision systems

Market Segmentation:

The global vision processing unit market is segmented based on application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on application

On the basis of vertical

Based on geography

Competitive Analysis:

The global vision processing unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vision processing unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

