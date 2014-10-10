The Global Yeast Market is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, from USD 4.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global yeast market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. AB Mauri dominated the yeast market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Biospringer, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Lesaffre. Other players in this market include are AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Kerry Group, Alltech, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Biorigin – Art in Natural Ingredients, Pakmaya, Minn-Dak Yeast Company, Synergy Flavors, AB Vista, LALLEMAND Inc., ICC, DSM N.V., Leiber GmbH, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. among others.

Global Yeast Market, By Type (Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Wine Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast, Others), Form (Fresh Yeast, Active Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast), Strains (Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis, Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii, Torulaspora delbrueckii, Others), By Derivatives, Application (Food, Beverages, Bioethanol, Pharmaceuticals, Feed), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Growth of the bakery industry

Increase in demand for convenience food products

Positive growth trend in alcoholic beverages consumption

Growth in demand for bioethanol as a fuel

Rising demand for specialty yeast products rising demand for environment-friendly products

Growing innovation in the Yeast industry

Stringent food safety regulations

Competitive Analysis:

The global yeast market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of yeast market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

The global yeast market is segmented by type, form, application, specialty yeast by type and geography.

Based on type, the global yeast market is segmented into bakers, brewers, wine, feed, bioethanol and others.

Based on form, the global yeast market is segmented into dry, instant, fresh and others.

On the basis of application, the global yeast market is classified into food, feed and others.

On the basis of specialty yeast by type, the global yeast market is classified into yeast extracts and autolysates and others.

Based on geography, the global yeast market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

