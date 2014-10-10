Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market research report offers analysis of various elements in charge of changing the market scene, rising future chances and assurance of the driving players which can influence the market on a sectional scale. The Market analysis for the global market with geographic examination on a worldwide and territorial scale is also encompassed in this Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market report. Company profiles of the main rivals alongside their strategic activities and market shares, examination of the macro and micro economic variables that influence the global market as per the regional analysis is also included in this report. The Global Vitamin, Mineral & Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 186.95 billion by 2025, from USD 106.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years2015 and 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global vitamin, mineral & supplements market are Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., BASF SE, Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., and Axellus AS and among others.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market, By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)), By Mineral Type, By Supplements Ingredient, By Supplements, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Company Share Analysis:

The Global Vitamin, Mineral & Supplements Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vitamin, mineral & supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

To prevent disease outbreaks in livestock

Planned growth of livestock sector in developing nations

Demand for nutrition supplements for monogastric animals

Regulatory control on supplement usage limits

Lack of awareness

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Market Definition:-

The vitamin, mineral and supplements are designed to provide livestock all the nutritional needs and compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. They are essential for animals due to various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines, increasing incidences of lifestyle-related diseases for example stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population. Vitamin and mineral deficiency is harmful for animal’s health and cause a reduction in productivity. The vitamin and mineral has its major application in functional and fortified foods. Functional and fortified foods are considered to be whole, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients, when consumed as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. These products are having a strong health and wellness trend owing to increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition. According to Functional Foods Consumer Survey, it was found that consumer is inclined towards learning about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the development of vitamin and mineral products, for example Zagro vitamin and mineral product are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing of products are performed from raw materials to finished goods. The rising awareness and steps taken by government for the vitamins, mineral and supplement in food will help in the growth of vitamin, mineral and supplements market.

