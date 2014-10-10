Global Food Antioxidants Market report pinpoints on the leading market competitors with explaining company profile that depends on SWOT analysis to illustrate the competitive nature of the market globally. Even more, the Global Food Antioxidants Market report consist of company recent market evolution, market shares, associations and level of investments with other leading companies impacting the market are analyzed in this report. Global Food Antioxidants Market is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2025, from USD 1.16 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global food antioxidants market are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Frutarom, Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., Barentz Group, Kalsec Inc. , Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd, Kalsec Inc., Bai, and many more

Global Food Antioxidants Market, By Type (Synthetic Food Antioxidants, Natural Food Antioxidants), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Nuts & Seeds, Spices & Herbs, Acid, Others), By Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Other Food Products), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Food Antioxidants Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food antioxidants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

The Global Food Antioxidants Market has various applications in beverages, Sea foods and many others. According to an article published by Spins, in the year 2013 turmeric which is a highly antioxidant product eared approximately USD 426,000.0, it also stated that the sales of green tea and green tea supplements was around USD 60.00 million. The antioxidants target a wide range of health concerns today, which is why 60% of consumers stay faithful to a product due to antioxidant content; this is the major driving factor for the key players and the market. According to a study conducted by Gallup Study of Nutrient Knowledge & Consumption, 47% of consumers associates antioxidants to immunity; 44% to heart health; 35% to removing free radicals; 28% to improved memory; 27% to eye health; 26% to joint health; 26% to clearer skin; and 21% to fewer wrinkles. Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched wholesome multiseed concentrate with ancient grains to cater to growing consumer demand for wellness-focused foods, the company has extended its portfolio of flours and bakery ingredients with the launch of its new multiseed concentrate in the U.K.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the primed food industry.

Increasing end-use applications of food antioxidants.

Increase in purchasing in middle-class population.

High cost of natural food antioxidants issues with synthetic food antioxidants.

Limited awareness about the benefits of food antioxidants.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Food Antioxidants market

Company profiling with comprehensive approaches and methodologies, financials, and latest technological developments

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Food Antioxidants market growth

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global food antioxidants market in the next 8 years. Each food is measured by its antioxidant concentration and antioxidant capacity per serving size. Antioxidants assist in managing and help us in preventing a wide range of health conditions, such as it reduces stress, support immunity, promote heart health, and can protect the eyes, brain, joints and skin. Cranberries, blueberries, and blackberries among fruits and in vegetables beans, artichokes, and russet potatoes are considered to be highly antioxidant.

Market Segmentation:

The global food antioxidants market is segmented based on type, application, form, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global food antioxidants market is segmented into synthetic food antioxidants, and natural food antioxidants. The synthetic food antioxidants is sub segmented into butylated hydroxyanisole (bha), butylated hydroxytoluene (bht), tert-butylhydroquinone (tbhq), propyl gallate. The natural food antioxidants is sub segmented into key types of natural food antioxidants which is further segmented into vitamin e, vitamin c, carotenoids, rosemary extract.

On the basis of form, the global food antioxidants market is classified into dry and liquid.

On the basis of application, the global food antioxidants market is classified into fats & oils, prepared foods, prepared meat & poultry, beverages, bakery & confectionery, seafood, and other food products

Based on geography the global food antioxidants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

