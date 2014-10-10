Global Fats and Oil Market is expected to reach USD 294.35 billion by 2025, from USD 208.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Top Players of global fats & oil market are Associated British Foods PLC (ABF), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Ltd, AFOA, Inc., AAK KAMANI PRIVATE LIMITED, KANTA ENTERPRISES PVT. LTD., Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics

Global Fats and Oil Market, By Product Type (Oil Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Others), By Fat Type (Butter, Shortenings & Margarine, Lard, Tallow, Others)}, By Application (Food Uses, Industrial Uses, Animal feed, Pharmaceutical), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Source, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global fats & oil market in the next 8 years. Fats & oils are the organic substances which are a crucial part of the diet and also have various applications in many industries. Generally, fats are in solid and oils are in liquid form at room temperature owing to chemical properties, which includes quantity of saturation present in the ester. The process of obtaining oils is carried out in such a way that it will produce a highest grade of edible oil. Dietary fats are important for cell growth and also for the protection of body organs. Moreover, dietary fats are important in the production of hormones and regulation of vitamins in the body. Thus, the dietary fats are categorized as various groups which includes saturated, monounsaturated, trans, and polyunsaturated with different effect on cholesterol level. Inedible oils are suitable for manufacturing soaps and other industrial purposes. Inedible oils have high demand in the transport sector for the development of alternative biodiesel fuels for automobiles. Palm, coconut, rapeseed, and corn oils are extensively used in the production of soaps via saponification process.

In September 2016, Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pt Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd., and Oleo-Fats, Inc. (OFI), a wholly owned subsidiary of D&L Industries, have entered into distribution agreements for the food service, retail, and food processing industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

In December 2017, Cargill has introduced the lowest saturated fat, high oleic canola oil globally The oil is made from a canola hybrid congaing 4.5 percent or less saturated fat maintaining high fry and shelf life performance, freshness and taste. It reduces saturated fat content up to 35 percent from previous canola oil products.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fats & oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fats & oil market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global fats & oil market are Associated British Foods PLC (ABF), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Ltd, AFOA, Inc., AAK KAMANI PRIVATE LIMITED, KANTA ENTERPRISES PVT. LTD., Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics, REFINERY29, Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Foods, Inc., SHALIMAR CHEMICAL WORKS PRIVATE LTD., IFFCO, Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Conagra Foods Inc., Fuji Oil, Richardson Oilseed Ltd and FEDIOL, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing usage and consumption of high quality edible oils/cooking oils.

Increase in the consumption of bakery & confectionery and processed foods.

Increasing demand for biodiesel.

Health concerns related to excessive consumption of fats and oils.

Legislations related to labelling of fats & oil products and its safety issues.

Market Segmentation: Global Fats and Oil Market

The global fats & oil market is segmented based on type, application, form, source, and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the global fats & oil market is segmented into oil type and fat type. The oil type market segment is further segmented into segmented into palm, soybean oil, sunflower, olive oil, soybean, rapeseed and others (coconut oil, cottonseed oil, and peanut oil). The fat type market segment is further segmented into butter, shortenings & margarine, lard, tallow, others (poultry fats and suet).

Based on application, the global fats & oils market is segmented into food, industrial, personal care, animal feed, and pharmaceutical.

Based on form, the global fats & oil market is segmented into solid and liquid.

Based on sources, the global fats & oils market is segmented into plants and animals.

Based on geography the global fats & oil market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

