Global Frozen Food Market is valued at an estimated USD 231.86 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The deep frozen food products that can be stored and used over a long period are referred to as frozen foods that drives the market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the frozen food market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Ardo., Aryzta AG, Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA,. Conagra Brands, Inc. , Findus, General Mills, Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., Kraft-Heinz, Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd.,.JBS, The Kraft Heinz Company.., Mccain Foods Limited, Natures Peak., Nestlé , Nichirei Corporation, Northern Foods PLC and Pinguinlutosa, among others.

Global Frozen Food Market By Product Type (RTE Meals, Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat & Poultry, Bakery products, Dairy products), Consumption ( Food Service, Retail ), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Grocery Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Frozen Food Market

Frozen food products are gaining importance because they have longer shelf life and increase demand for packaged foods. The changing lifestyle has resulted in rising sales and demand of frozen products. In western region majority of women opt for ready to eat food instead of wasting time on cooking meals. In such situation, dependents continue to buy frozen food and fulfil the demand of the housewives.

Market Drivers:

Recent developments and modernizations in the technology used and products offered by the major players is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the demand for variations in flavors of frozen foods market is also expected to act as a driver

Change in lifestyle leading to increased sales of packaged foods is going to drive the market

Increasing shelf life of frozen food products is going to drive the growth of market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of sources or raw materials for the production of frozen foods is resulting in increased cost of end-use products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Preference of fresh products is going to restrain the market growth.

Lack of infrastructure in developing regions is going to restrain the market.

Lack of adequate refrigeration facilities in semi-urban areas is going to negatively impact the market.

Market Definition:

Frozen food products are gaining importance due to the increased demand of packaged foods which has longer shelf life. The changing lifestyle has resulted in rising sales of frozen products.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising standard of living

Change in lifestyle leading to increased sales of packaged foods

Increased popularity of frozen food products

Preference of fresh products

Lack of infrastructure in developing regions

Key Developments in the Frozen Food Market:

In April 26, 2019– Defining the global frozen processed food market at its high level of exploded and extreme competitiveness. The market is home to an emerging number of small players. The market’s expansion in new region is expected for further development.

Frozen food products are increasingly, reported by fnbnews. Busy lifestyle have driven the food manufacturing industry to produce new products in frozen foods category that could meet the rising demand from consumers. Online grocery shopping are creating several opportunities for the overall processed food market and are hence, accelerating the frozen food market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global frozen food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of frozen food market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

