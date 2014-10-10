Market Analysis: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market

Global Weigh-in-Motion System Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.91% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in smart cities and increasing usage of sensors and technologies in different surfaces are the factor for the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Q-Free; METTLER TOLEDO; Avery India Ltd.; TE Connectivity; International Road Dynamics Inc.; Kistler Group; TransCore; EFKON; Intercomp’s Worldwide Headquarters; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company.;

Weigh-in-motion devices are designed to locate and track axle weights and gross weights as vehicles drive across a measuring site. WIM systems can assess vehicles driving at low or average traffic speeds and do not allow the vehicle to stop. They have the ability to improve roadway safety, prevent road surface damages, and decrease accident risk. They are also used for weight- based toll collection.

Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market By Vehicle Speed (Low- Speed, High- Speed), Type (In- Road System, Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System), Function (Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Traffic Data Collection), Component (Hardware, Software, Sensor Array, Control & Measurement Systems, Processing & Reporting Systems, Support Devices & Infrastructure), Installation (Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System, Pavement/In-Road System), End- User (Roadways, Railways, Ports & Logistic Hubs, Process Industries, Aviation), Sensor Type (Image Sensor, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Inductive Loop, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Thermal Sensor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global weigh-in-motion system market are General Electrodynamics Corporation; CROSS Zlin, a.s.; KEMEK; Traffic Data Systems GmbH; Essae Digitronics Exports.; Roadsys, Inc; Ashbee Systems Pvt Ltd; among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives toward intelligent transportation system will enhance the market growth

Low cost of the weight in motion devices acts as a market driver

Rising traffic congestion will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Growing demand for commercial transportation is another factor contributing towards the demand of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardized & uniform technologies will hamper the market growth

High investment cost can impede the growth of this market

Restrictive deployment condition for non-intrusive sensors will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market

By Vehicle Speed

Low- Speed

High- Speed

By Type

In- Road System

Weigh Bridge System

Onboard System

By Function

Vehicle Profiling

Axle Counting

Weight Enforcement

Weight-Based Toll Collection

Traffic Data Collection

By Component

Hardware, Software

Sensor Array

Control & Measurement Systems

Processing & Reporting Systems

Support Devices & Infrastructure

By Installation

Weigh Bridge System

Onboard System

Pavement/In-Road System

By End- User

Roadways

Railways

Ports & Logistic Hubs

Process Industries

Aviation

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Thermal Sensor

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global weigh-in-motion system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weigh-in-motion system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

