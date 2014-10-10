Market Analysis: Global Corn Steep Liquor Market

Global Corn Steep Liquor Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of the high nutrition organic foodstuff and feed additives.

Market Definition: Global Corn Steep Liquor Market

Corn steep liquor is a by-product of corn wet milling process. It is a thick liquid which is yellowish in colour and are rich source of amino acids, proteins and nitrogen’s, which are used in the growth of the microorganism during the production of anti-biotics and other fermented products. The important application of the corn steep liquor is the biodegradation of crude oil, concrete cracks can be repaired and to convert the municipal waste into compost which is used in organic farming.

Global Corn Steep Liquor Market By Product (Organic, Conventional), Application (Fertilizers, Fermentation, Animal Feed, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Others), Forms (Powder, Liquid), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global corn steep liquor market are YANTAI LUSHUN HUITONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Roquette Frères, Archer Daniels Midland Company, MAAR Ltd, Mitushi Biopharma, Rajvi Enterprise, Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Limited, among others.

Market Drivers:

Technology upgradation leads to increased production of corn steep liquor which tends to drive the market growth

Rise in animal feed industry is another factor that augments the growth in the forecast period

Increased usage of organic foodstuff will help to uplift the growth of the market

Increased absorption of plants enriches the nitrogen content is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market will hamper the growth of the market

Rising competition among manufacturer will also contribute as a factor restricting the market growth

Improper way of distribution leads to low penetration in the market; which will also hamper the growth of market

Segmentation: Global Corn Steep Liquor Market

By Product

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Fertilizers

Fermentation

Animal Feed

Swine

Ruminants

Poultry

Others

By Forms

Powder

Liquid

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global corn steep liquor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of corn steep liquor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

