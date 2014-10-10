Market Analysis: Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.9 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable geriatric population and rising awareness towards oral hygiene are the key factors that fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mouth ulcers treatment market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Raptakos Brett & Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BLISTEX INC, Sinclair Pharma, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Ind. Co, Blairex Laboratories, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sunstar Suisse S.A, Church & Dwight Co., Inc,

Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market By Type (Minor, Major, Herpetiform), Indication Type (Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus and Others), Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Analgesics, Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Agents and Others), Formulation Type (Sprays, Mouthwash, Gels, Lozenges and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mouth ulcers treatment market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, ICPA Health Products Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 3M, Lyne Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, Akorn, Incorporated, Solace Biotech Ltd, onxeo and others.

Mouth ulcers are also known as canker sores are small, painful lesions that develop on the soft tissue in the mouth including lips, cheek, tongue, floor and roof of the mouth and gums. It usually not serious, but it can be uncomfortable and difficult for some patients to eat, drink, and brush teeth.

According to a statistics published by the Patient Platform Limited, it was estimated that 4 % of total population in the U.S. is affected by aphthous ulcers, one of the most common causes of oral ulceration. Adoptions of unhealthy life style such as high consumption of junk foods and tobacco are the key factor for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of mouth ulcers and vulnerable geriatric population is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in cases of thermal injuries to oral mucosa with hot food or liquids can expect to act as driver for the growth of this

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

By Type

Minor

Major

Herpetiform

By Indication Type

Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others

By Drug Class

Corticosteroids Dexamethasone Triamcinolone

Analgesics Lidocaine Benzocaine

Antibiotics Tetracycline Others

Anti-Inflammatory Agents Amlexanox Others

Others

By Formulation Type

Sprays

Mouthwash

Gels

Lozenges

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global mouth ulcers treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global mouth ulcers treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

