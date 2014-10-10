Oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) is a therapeutic method involving breathing into a expiratory resistance device which helps in removal of excess secretion present in the lungs of patients. This method results in better ventilation capabilities of the lungs as it reduces the gas trapping. This therapy mode is defined as a non-pharmacological therapy method focusing on elimination of mucus hypersecretion resulting in better mobility.

Market Analysis: Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the usage of this method and associated devices to reduce the levels of post-operative complications for pulmonary disorders. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market are D-R BURTON HEALTHCARE; Monaghan Medical Corporation; www.solopep.com;

Segmentation: Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market

Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market By Product Type (Facemask OPEP Devices, Mouthpiece OPEP Devices, Bottle OPEP Devices), Indication (COPD, Asthma, Atelectasis, Bronchitis, Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies/Online Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market are Smiths Medical, Inc.; Allergan; Trudell Medical International; R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG; PARI; Medica Holdings, LLC; AirPhysio among others.

Market Drivers

Rising volume of healthcare expenditure from the various end-users resulting in high demands for medical devices and other healthcare services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these therapies and devices result in improvements related to healthcare of individuals while reducing the risks associated with re-occurrence of infection; this factor will boost the market growth

Growing innovations and advancements for healthcare services due to the presence of smart manufacturing methods resultant of Industry 4.0 also drives the market growth

Growing levels of respiratory disorders and various forms of COPD diseases is resulting in the rise of adoption rate for this therapy

Competitive Analysis:

Global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Restraint

Presence of various regulatory compliances regarding the approval of devices for OPEP therapies is the major factor hampering the market growth

