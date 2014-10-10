Market Analysis: Global Spreads Market

Global Spreads Market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for natural and healthy spreads is the major factor for the growth of the market. Few of the major competitors currently working in global spreads market are J.M. Smucker Company, Kraft Foods, Unilever, Conagra Brands, Inc., Ferrero, Nestlé, The Kraft Heinz Company, Pioneer Food Group, The Hershey Company, Strauss Group Ltd.,

Spreads are thick in nature as it contains fats, healthy vegetable oil and butter. Spreads are added in food such as bakery including breads and crackers. Spreads are becoming popular product for bread during breakfast time. Spreads are increasingly being used for preparing other dishes. Spreads are also widely consumed at dining events, office lunches, and snacks times, other than the conventional breakfast.

Global Spreads Market By Product Type (Fruit Spreads, Butter/Cheese, Chocolates and Nuts, Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), End-Use (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialist Retail Stores, Online and Supermarket/Hypermarket) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in global spreads market are Hormel Foods Corporation, General Mills Inc., Atlantic Grupa d.d., Dr.Oetker India Pvt Ltd., Andros, Hero Group, B & G Foods Inc., Specialty Food Association, Inc., Ventura Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for natural and healthy spreads acts as a major market driver

Increasing consumer preferences for artisan bakery products also accelerates the market growth

Increasing demand for preserves and gourmet jams is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding healthy lifestyle will fuel the market

Market Restraint

Availability of several substitute products in the market is the major factor restricting this market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global spreads market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spreads for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

