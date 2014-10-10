Mobile enterprise application market To Register Impressive Growth By 2026 | AT&T, Infosys, Apple, BlackBerry, IFS, Epicor Software, Infor, SAP
This Mobile Enterprise Application market report has comprehensive market information and analysis that gives you a broader market perspective. Competitive strategies, such as the launch of new products, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions, are very useful for companies with which they can take better steps to improve their strategies to sell goods and services. The Mobile Enterprise Application report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering important factors such as revenue, cost, gross margin and gross margin. This global market research report is structured by understanding exactly the customer’s requirements.
Leading Players of Mobile Enterprise Application Market are AT&T, Infosys, Apple, BlackBerry, IFS, Epicor Software, Infor, SAP, Salesforce, Capgemini, Oracle, HCL Technologies, Accenture, Deloitte, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC., IBM, MobileIron, HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP France, HP UK, Hewlett-Packard Singapore, QAD, IFS North America, AT&T Business, IFS South Asia and others.
Global mobile enterprise application market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the high adoption rate of enterprise applications such as SCM, ERP and CRM etc., which enables smooth and dynamic flow of business information within or outside of the organization which contributes to the market growth.
The mobile enterprise applications assist and help the business in making various business decisions relating to operations, finances, production and manufacturing by providing analytics of various data and information. These are widely used in banking, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. It also helps the business in increasing the efficiency in terms of production, employee engagement, cost reduction and managing finances. These technologies also help the enterprises in building a connection with the other enterprise globally. There are various advancements and innovations in the technology which has driven the global need for various mobile software enabled applications for enterprises.
Market Drivers:
- The surge in the use of smartphone globally on various operating systems which is boosting the market growth
- The productivity enhancement of employees and enterprise has driven he market growth
- The surging demand for real time capture of information to make business decisions is propelling the market growth
- The mobile workforce has surged which has contributed to the market growth
- The surging trend of BYOD policy is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The ground level workforce face issues in adoption of technology which hampers the market growth
- The various difficulties and complexities in interoperability and cross-platform implementation is hindering the market growth
Market Segmentation
By Geography
Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
By Software
- Accounting and Finance
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Communication and Collaboration
- Customer Relationship Management
- Mcommerce
- Business Analytics
- Mobile Learning
- Supply Chain Management
- Productivity Tools
- Human Capital Management
- Others
By Type of App
- Native App
- Hybrid App
- Web App
By Operating System
- Android
- IOS
- Windows
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Manufacturing and Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
By Application
- Predictive Analytics
- Competitive Intelligence
- Brand Reputation
- Customer Relationship management
- Fraud detection
