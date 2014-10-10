The report analyzes and forecasts the Micro-Location Technology market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of mobile cloud market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the mobile cloud market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the mobile cloud market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the Micro-Location Technology market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the market. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness and adoption of IoT and associated advanced technologies.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market By Application (Asset Management, Proximity Marketing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis

Global micro-location technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro-location technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in micro-location technology market are Cisco; CenTrak; Bluvision Inc.; Sewio Networks; Kontakt.io; DECAWAVE; Apple Inc.; Google; Redpine Signals, Inc.; Visible Assets, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Humatics; Estimote, Inc.,; Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS Company; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Ubisense; Camco; Siemens; HERE and Trimble Inc.

Market Definition: Global Micro-Location Technology Market

Micro-location technology is an advanced feature and solution provided by various technological providers that help in the detection and isolation of a particular object or humans to a precise nature even so they can be detected to the exact room of a building. This technology involves the dependency on other connectivity solutions so that the objects can be detected to a matter of centimetres. Technologies involved are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ultrasound and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Estimote, Inc., announced the launch of “Estimote LTE Powered Beacon” which is equipped with their individual LTE connection thereby not requiring the need to be connected to an external connectivity device.

In April 2018, Siemens announced that they had acquired Agilion, a provider of real-time location systems that are utilized in production, logistics and maintenance industries. This acquisition will help in offering Siemens with real-time location systems to their consumers immediately along with the enhancement in developments of this solution.

In February 2018, Humatics announced that they had acquired 5D Robotics along with their subsidiary Time Domain. This acquisition will help integrate the technology of both the companies for micro-location sensors in different markets and industries resulting in provision of specialised services for different end-users.

Market Drivers:

Lack of effective and efficient technologies available for the detection of location to a precise nature in indoor settings; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing usage of location-based services and marketing strategies; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Concerns for security systems and privacy policies regarding the personalised information with these products is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

