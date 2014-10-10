Semiconductor and electronics INDUSTRY IS CHANGING because of the change in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market that are happening due to some key players and brands who are dominating the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.This report is a window to the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.33% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand of the UAV in military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Segmentation:-

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market By Type (Fixed- Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs), Applications (Military, Civil & Commercial. Homeland Security, Consumer), Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), System (UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV Data Links, UAV Ground Control Stations, UAV Launch and Recovery Systems), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), MTOW (<25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms, >150 Kilograms), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial system – the WanderB Vertical Take-off & Landing UAV. They are specially designed so that it can be used for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, disaster management and commercial applications.

In November 2018, China launched a pilot traffic management program for unmanned aerial vehicle which will offer a new platform for UAV management. They will also provide services like quick approval of flight applications, real-time flight paths, quick verification of identities and information broadcasting.

Competitive Analysis:

Global unmanned aerial vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned aerial vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the unmanned aerial vehicle market are 3D Robotics Inc., Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones SAS, Saab AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Boeing.

Market Definition:

UAV or Unmanned aerial vehicle which is also known as drone is the aircraft which operates without a human pilot on-board and are remotely piloted. There are sensors and GPS in them. They are used in by the military for anti- aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering and weapon platforms. They are also used by the firefighters and police.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of unmanned aerial vehicles for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications is driving the growth of market.

Rise in their demand across the developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The cost of the UAV is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market

By Type Fixed- Wing UAVs Multirotor UAVs Single Rotor UAVs Hybrid VTOL UAVs

By Applications Military Civil & Commercial Homeland Security Consumer

By Class Small UAVs Tactical UAVs Strategic UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

By System UAV Platforms UAV Payloads UAV Data Links UAV Ground Control Stations UAV Launch and Recovery Systems

By Mode of Operation Remotely Operated UAVs Semi-Autonomous UAVs Fully-Autonomous UAVs

By Range Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

By Point of Sale OEM Aftermarket

By MTOW <25 Kilograms 25-150 Kilograms >150 Kilograms



Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

