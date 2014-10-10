The forecast length is anticipated to be very sturdy for the Polypropylene marketplace and the enterprise as well. This report gives a comprehension on all the most recent improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions by the few key players and brands of the Polypropylene advertise. It contains the outline of market definition, orders, and market patterns of the business and Polypropylene showcase.

The record also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2017, the base 12 months 2018 and the forecast for the years 2019-2026. The organization profiles of all the important players in North usa, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and different areas like South usa, and the middle East & Africa are studied with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five Forces tool.

Global Polypropylene Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 79.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 124.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Polypropylene Market By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Applications (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, Blow Molding), End- User (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical, Electrical & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global polypropylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polypropylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polypropylene Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in polypropylene market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, BASF SE, SABIC, Braskem, Sinopec, Borealis AG, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, Ineos, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Polypropylene Market

Polypropylene is formed by propene or propylene monomer and is very tough and rigid thermoplastic. It is heat resistant and has high chemical resistant. It is widely used in packaging and labelling as well. There are two types of polypropylene- homopolymer and copolymer. PP is one of the lightest polymer and has good resistance to aldehydes, esters, aliphatic hydrocarbons, ketones. They are also used in the manufacturing of carpets, rugs and mats.

Market Drivers:

Preference for polypropylene to metal and other traditional materials in various industries is driving the market.

Growth of End-Use Industries is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Availability of other substitutes is restraining the market growth.

Increasing environmental concern is restraining the growth

Segmentation: Global Polypropylene Market

By Type Homopolymer Copolymer

By Applications Injection Molding Fiber & Raffia Film & Sheet Blow Molding

By End- User Packaging Building & Construction Automotive Medical Electrical & Electronics



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Reposal launched their high impact copolymers (TPOs), support the automotive sector and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), offering them a new alternative supplier of high mechanical performance materials. They are designed so that they can provide automotive industry with low volatile organic compounds emissions (VOCs) and weight reduction for consumption savings.

In October 2018, Apium Additive Technologies announced the addition of polypropylene (PP) material to its additive manufacturing portfolio. This portfolio includes PEEK, carbon fibre reinforced PEEK, POM-C and PVDF materials. It is suitable for container of liquid as it has good chemical resistance and due to its high resistance to electricity made it suitable for electronic components.

