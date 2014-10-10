Ultrafiltration Market 2019 Future Demands & Investor Solutions By Leading Players: Pentair Dowdupont Hyflux Inge GmbH Hydranautics
Ultrafiltration Market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.
The global ultrafiltration market is expected to reach USD 935.3 million by 2025, from USD 2,836.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Ultrafiltration Market By Type {Polymeric Ultrafiltration (Ps & Pes, Pvdf & Others), Ceramic Ultrafiltration}, Module (Hollow Fiber, Others), Application {Municipal Treatment (Desalination, Public Utility Water Treatment, Wastewater Reuse), Industrial Treatment (Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical Processing}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global Ultrafiltration Market
Ultrafiltration is an assortment of layer filtration in which powers like weight or fixation angles prompt a detachment through a semipermeable film. Suspended solids and solutes of high sub-atomic weight are held in the alleged retentate, while water and low sub-atomic weight solutes go through the layer in the permeate. The ultrafiltration is used in various industrial application such as food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical processing, chemical & petrochemical processing. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446.0 billion alone. Hence, the high use ultrafiltration in these applications will help the market to grow
Top Key Players:
- Pentair
- Dowdupont
- Hyflux
- Inge GmbH
- Hydranautics
- Koch Membrane Systems,
- Pall Corporation,
- Suez Water Technologies and Solutions,
- 3M,
- Toray Industries, Inc.,
- Alfa Laval,
- Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd.,
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,
- GEA Group,
- Markel Corporation,
- Membranium,
- Microdyn-Nadir GmbH,
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation,
- PCI Membranes,
- Polymem,
- Scinor Water America, LLC,
- Synder Filtration Inc.,
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.,
- Veolia Environment SA
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment
- Selective separation technology
- Stringent regulatory and sustainability policies regarding the environment
Market Restraints:
- High capital cost
- Increasing the lifespan of membranes
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global ultrafiltration market
- Analyze and forecast the ultrafiltration market on the basis of type, module, Industrial Treatment, application and geography.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, module, application, Industrial Treatment and geography.
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
Market Segmentations:
Global Ultrafiltration Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Type
- Polymeric Ultrafiltration
- Ceramic Ultrafiltration
By Module
- Hollow Fiber
- Others
By Application
- Municipal Treatment
- Industrial Treatment
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Ultrafiltration Market
Global Ultrafiltration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ultrafiltration market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
