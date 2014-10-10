Global Individual Quick Freezing Market report gives an all-encompassing standpoint of this worldwide market. Our research analyst incorporates the investigation qualities, limitations, and significant dangers affecting the development of the market. It likewise recognizes the aggressive scene alongside distinguishing the real purposes behind expanding rivalry. The Global Individual Quick Freezing Market report presents the definitions, orders, applications and market outline; item particulars; cost structures, raw materials, etc. At that point it examined the world’s principal locale economic situations, including the item value, benefit, limit, creation, supply, request and market development rate, forecast etc.

The Global Individual Quick Freezing Market accounted for USD 15.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market By Equipment Type (Spiral Freezer, Tunnel Freezer, Box Freezer, Others) By Processing Stages (Pre-Process, Freezing, Packaging) By Technology (Mechanical IQF, Cryogenic IQF) By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Convenience Food )By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Individual Quick Freezing Market report provide the complete structure and fundamental overview of the market. The report analyzes and research the global market production, value, consumption, status and forecast. The Global Individual Quick Freezing Market report offers the insights into market aspects like market growth, CAGR value, market share and revenue analysis. It analyzes the opportunities in the market for business stakeholders by recognizing the high growth segments, threats, market drivers and risks involved.

Market Definition:

Individual Quick Freezing is a freezing method used in food processing industry. Products commonly frozen with IQF technologies are typically smaller pieces of food products and can range from all types of berries, fruits and vegetables diced or sliced, seafood such as shrimps and small fish, meat, poultry and even pasta, cheese and grains There is a growing demand for Individual Quick Freezing in food industry which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Top Competitors:

Uren Food Group Ltd.,

Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry NV.,

Inventure Foods, Inc.,

SunOpta Inc.,

Cal Pacific Specialty Foods,

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.,

Rosemary & Thyme Limited,

Milne Fruit Products Inc.,

Ravifruit (Kerry Group),

Frutex Australia Pty Ltd.,

Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli),

SICOLY Cooperative,

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd,

Fruktana Ltd,

Breukers Schamp Foods,

Alasko Foods Inc,

AXUS International LLC,

Rasanco Ltd and Nimeks Organics

many more.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Growth in Consumer Demand for Fresh Foods

Increase in Demand for Convenience Food Products

Growth in Availability of Non-Seasonal Food Products

Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Market Segmentation:

The Individual Quick Freezing market is segmented on the basis of Equipment Type, By Processing Stages, By Technology, By Geography,

On the basis of Equipment Type, the market is segmented into spiral Freezer, Tunnel Freezer, Box Freezer, Others

On the basis of Processing Stages, the market is segmented into Pre-Process, Freezing, Packaging.

On the basis of Technology the market is segmented into Mechanical IQF, Cryogenic IQF.

On the basis of Product the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, and Convenience Food.

On the basis of geography, the individual quick freezing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

