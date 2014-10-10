Global Biomedical Textiles Market provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth. It includes a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow and also helps to understand the key product segments and their future. The Global Biomedical Textiles Market report offers in-depth analysis that keeps the organization ahead of the competitors. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments, the report also provides production analysis, sales and revenue analysis, supply and consumption analysis and other analysis.

The Global Biomedical Textile Market is expected to reach USD 17.01 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.08 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Both sales and income are examined for the various areas of the Global Biomedical Textiles Market. Another major aspect, value, which has a significant influence in the income age is additionally evaluated in this Global Biomedical Textiles Market report for the different regions. In the contribution of sales, it studies supply and utilization for the Global Biomedical Textiles Market and sheds light on the gap among supply and utilization. Import and export figures are likewise given in this Global Biomedical Textiles Market report. part from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Global Biomedical Textiles Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included in this Global Biomedical Textiles Market report.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, By Usage (Non-Biodegradable Fiber, Biodegradable Fiber and others), By fabric type (Non-Woven Fabric, Woven Fabric), By Application (Non-Implantable, Surgical Sutures, others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market competitors/players: Global Biomedical Textiles Market

Some of the major players operating in the global biomedical textile market are Royal DSM, Medtronic , Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Bally Ribbon Mills, Atex Technologies, Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc, Confluent Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, US BioDesign, Nitto Denko Corporation. Kimberlay clark, Molnlycke, Rochal Industries LLC. AstraZeneca, 3M Company. Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Meister & Cie AG, Biomedical Structures LLC, among others

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the biomedical textile market in the next 8 years. Biomedical textile is a class of fibers consists of non-woven fabric that contains growth and differentiation factors for wound dressing. These medical fibers are designed in such a way that they accelerate the wound healing and tissue regeneration. They are mainly used in the skin injuries, skin graft, diabetic ulcers, and others. Suitable raw materials are used for medical fiber such as collagen, gelatin, fibrin, casein or polysaccharides such as dextran, cellulose, starch as well as polymers such as polylactide, polyglycolide, or polycaprolactone. In March 2011, Biomedical Structures, LLC acquired medical textile manufacturer Concordia Medical, LLC. A silicone coated substrate in the wound dressing was developed by the KCI in USA. In May 2015, Elkem silicones entered into the partnership with bluestar silicones for distribution of silicone elastomers for all countries and applications outside China. This strategic integration steered the distribution channels for silicones business with China National Bluestar Group. In December 2016, Mölnlycke Health Care enters made a licensing agreement with Rochal Industries. The licensing agreement includes skin protectant products, next generation antimicrobial barrier film and wound dressing with safetac technology.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase number of surgeries, skin graft and skin injuries

Increase in the geriatric population.

Increase in the demand of the utilization of wound care products like orthopedic implants, plaster, gauzes.

Increased investment in research and development of biomedical textiles

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increase in high quality dressing materials like adhesives and bandages.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Biomedical Textile Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biomedical textile market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

