Global Barrier Films Market is expected to reach 33.2 billion by 2025, from 22.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Barrier Films Market Segmentation By Material (PE, PP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global barrier films market are Berry Global, Inc., Amcor Limited, Sealed Air, Raven Industries, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Dupont Teijin Films, Uflex Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Vitriflex, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi, Winpak Ltd., Clondalkin Group, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd., Proampac, Huhtamaki Group, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Klöckner Pentaplast among other players

Competitive Analysis:

The global barrier films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of barrier films market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For instance, in January 2018 Amcor has vowed to build up the whole of its bundling to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. It has also cantered around to expanding its utilization of reused materials and driving reliably by the whole world. This dedication is gone for building up the organization as a pioneer in recyclable packaging.

Market Definition:

Over the decade, inflexible packaging designs have offered approach to adaptable bundling and barrier films attributable to different innovation and shopper patterns. Packaging barrier films are adaptable films utilized generally as appropriate substitutes for nourishment packaging. These films decrease the requirement for additives, fill in as a printing substrate and increment the timeframe of realistic usability of the item. Regardless of being costlier than customary packaging arrangements, packaging barrier films have been seeing expanded interest, particularly from the food and drinks area, inferable from their capacity to counteract oxygenation and along these lines stop the degradation of substance.

The materials utilized in bundling barrier films incorporate polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), direct low-thickness polyethylene (LLDPE), aluminum oxide (AlOx), ethylene vinyl liquor (EVOH), straightforward high-barrier films, silicon oxide (SiOx), cast polypropylene (CPP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), natural fluid coatings, cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), biaxially arranged polyamide (BOPA), high-barrier coatings, metalized films, polyacrylonitrile (PAN), inorganic vapor affidavit high-barrier coatings, polyvinyl liquor (PVOH), low-thickness polyethylene (LDPE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), biaxially situated polypropylene (BOPP), and biaxially situated polyethylene terephthalate (BoPET).

A standout amongst the most critical elements driving the worldwide packaging barrier films showcase is the flooding interest for bundling materials that can lend protection to their substance. This is observable particularly in the pharmaceutical and sustenance and refreshments enterprises. Developing concerns with respect to the capacity of plastics to permit the trading of vapors and gases that undermine to bargain the wellbeing and nature of bundled items have additionally tremendously affected the packaging barrier films showcase. The market for stand-up pockets is driven by not simply their substitution of glass and plastic containers and jars yet in addition because of their capacity to limit packaging costs and, in the meantime, giving better comfort to buyers. In addition, stand-up pockets have lower down material utilization and are lighter than customary unbending compartments.

For instance, in November 2017 Berry Global Group acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation. The company aimed for expanding the Berry’s footprint by leveraging Clopay’s markets across the globe with locations in the United States, Germany, Brazil, and China.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for customer packaging solutions

Increasing number of retail chains in developing countries

Market Restraint:

Susceptibility to degradation

Volatile raw material prices

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Segmentation:

By Material

PE

PP

PET/BOPET

Polyamide

Organic Coatings

Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

