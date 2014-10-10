Global Specialty Paper report makes available the useful information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise put in for decision making. The Specialty Paper report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2018, the base year 2018 and the forecast for the years 2018-2025. The report provides market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. It studies rising opportunities in the ABC industry and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses.

The Global Specialty Paper Market is expected to reach USD 64 billion by 2025, from USD 37 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Specialty Paper Market, By Type (Decor Paper, Release Liner Paper, Packaging Paper, And Printing Paper), Application (Building & Construction, Industrial, Packaging & Labelling, And Printing & Writing), Raw Material (Pulp, Fillers & Binders, Additives, And Coatings), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors: Global Specialty Paper Market

The key players operating in the global specialty paper market are –

Nippon Paper Group, Domtar Corporation, Mondi Plc, International Paper, The other players in the market are Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Sappi Limited, ITC Ltd, Domtar Corporation, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni, Munksjo Group, Michelman Inc, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Arjowiggins SAS, Verso Corporation, Penford Corporation, Mondo Minerals B.V. among other.

Market Definition:

The specialty paper market has risen stupendously as of late after the fast appropriation of bundling instruments and home conveyance offices in various divisions. Development of the purchaser products division has been the prime driver for the specialty paper market, as bundling and naming applications represent near 40% of the worldwide specialty paper showcase and are probably going to remain the main income generator for the market in the coming years. The blasting interest for consumerism channels is hence liable to remain the key driver for the specialty paper market. The rising web based shopping division in rising and additionally created economies is a key driver for the worldwide specialty paper market. The comfort of shopping on the web has prompted a predictable ascent in client figures for online business entrances, which has prompted a relating, ascend in the interest for bundling materials and different materials required to transport and store the items. The specialty paper market has been a key recipient of these advancements, as it has boundless utility in a few sections of the web based shopping division. Investment in paper market was more than USD 5billionn, a 7.5% increase from 2016. According to European paper industry the exports of specialty paper went up 5.4% and paper & board consumption went up 0.5% and the production of paper & board went up 1.5% which created employment up 0.1%

Market Drivers:

Increasing urban population

Developing economies transforming into colossal markets

Development of food & beverage sector

Market Restraint:

Shortage of raw materials

Stringent government rules & regulations

Segmentation:

By Raw Materials

Additives

Fillers & Binders

Coatings

Pulp

Others

By Type

Release Liner Paper

Decor papers

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Other

By Application

Industrial

Building & Construction

Packaging & Labelling

Printing & Writing

Others

Competitive Analysis:

The global specialty paper market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Specialty paper market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In November, 2017 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. announces that it conducted a joint study on the addition of cellulose nanofiber, a leading-edge material made from wood. Nippon Paper Industries’ Product Name: “CELLENPIA” and recently learned that urushi mixed with “CELLENPIA” exhibits higher gloss and strength than normal urushi.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global specialty paper market.

Analyze and forecast specialty paper market on the basis of type, application, raw material

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, raw material

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

