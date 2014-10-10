When globalization is growing day by day, many businesses call for Global Market Research consisting of actionable market insights that aids decision making. The Global Cell Culture Market report is prepared with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is carried out through social and opinion research. Businesses can surely look forward to the reduced risk of failure with this Global Cell Culture Market research report. In addition, the uniqueness of respondents is kept secretive and no promotional approach is made to them while analysing the data. This global market report also comprises of predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of uncertainties and techniques.

The Global Cell Culture Market accounted to USD 12,585.9 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment. After the cells of interest have been isolated from living tissue, they can subsequently be maintained under carefully controlled conditions. These conditions vary for each cell type, but generally consist of a suitable vessel with a substrate or medium that supplies the essential nutrients (amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals), growth factors, hormones, and gases (CO 2 , O 2 ), and regulates the physio-chemical environment (pH buffer, osmotic pressure, temperature).

Market drivers and market restraints covered in this Global Cell Culture Market report aids businesses in getting idea about the production strategy. This market report contains categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Global Cell Culture Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell culture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Cell Culture Market By Product (Equipment, Consumables), Application (Biopharmaceutical/Therapeutic Applications, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Technologies, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine), Process (Sequencing, Library Preparation, Data Analysis), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Cell culture is a type of in vitro technique where the cells are grown in an artificially created environment, which look like the in vivo environment. This technique stimulates normal cell to differentiate, proliferate. The culturing of cells authorizes scientists to improve various kinds of cell colonies outlying/externally to their natural locations.

Market Drivers And Restraints:

Growth in Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

Funding for Cell-Based Research

Technological Advancements

Higher Prices of Cell Biology Research

3D Cell Culture

Developing Economies

Existence of New Entrants

Major Market Competitors:

Market Segmentation:

By product:- Equipment, and consumables.

Equipment segment is further sub-segmented into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting equipment.

Bioreactors are further sub-segmented:- conventional bioreactors, and single-use bioreactors.

Cell culture vesselsare further sub-segmented:- flasks, roller/roux bottles, cell factory systems/cell stacks, petri dishes, and multiwell plates.

Cell culture storage equipment is further sub-segmented:- intorefrigerators and freezers, and cryostorage systems.

Cell culture supporting equipmentis further sub-segmented:- Cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, co2 incubators, autoclaves, microscopes, biosafety cabinets, and other cell culture supporting equipment.

Consumables segment is further sub-segmented:- Sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor accessories.

Sera are further sub-segmented:- fetal bovine sera (FBS), adult bovine sera (ABS), and other animal sera.

Media is further sub-segmented:- classical media & salts, serum-free media, specialty media, and stem cell culture media.

Reagentsare further sub-segmented:- Supplements and growth factors, buffers and chemicals, cell dissociation reagents, balanced salt solutions, cryoprotective reagents, contamination detection kits, antibiotics/antimycotics, attachment & matrix factors, and other reagents.

On the basis of application:- biopharmaceutical/therapeutic applications, cancer research, stem cell technologies, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine.

On the basis of process:- Sequencing, library preparation, and data analysis.

On the basis of end-user:- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research institutes.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

