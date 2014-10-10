Global nutricosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5,709.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8,762.8 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rising beauty and health concern amongst population

Growing research and development for the beauty products incorporated with the organics nutrients

Growing base of elderly population seeking cosmetic assistance

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN NUTRICOSMETICS MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population:

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.

This rising levels of age of population, is expected to be one of the major factors for the growth of nutricosmetics globally, as this category of individuals are increasing their adoption for the product to assist them in maintaining their health and retaining their youth. The shift towards a healthier and better lifestyle together with positive effects of various ingredients, such as barks, roots, and green tea that encourage “Beauty from within” idea are escalating the demand for global nutricosmetics market.

Key Industry Players

Cargill, DuPont, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Nestlé, BASF, L’Oréal, The Coca-Cola Company, Croda, Pfizer, International Flavors & Fragrances, Lonza, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Ashland, Vitabiotics Ltd, SEPPIC, MedColl Bio, Skinside US, Martek Biosciences, Deep Visions Multimedia GmbH, Functionalab (Functionalab Group), a GROWTH 500 Company, SOLGAR, INC., Husum Mineral Fountain HMB GmbH & Co KG, L Oreal USA

Key Segmentation of Nutricosmetics Market

By Ingredients (Antioxidants, Polyphenolics, Turmeric, Collagen, Fish Oils, Plant-Based Ceramides, Polypodium leucomotos, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Others),

Application (Food Supplements, Skin Care, Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, Others),

Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

