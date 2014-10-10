Global osteoarthritic pain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of a highly effective pipeline present with a number of drugs presently in the late-stages of their trials.

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand.

What are the major market drivers?

Growing focus of authorities on various awareness programs and initiatives to improve the healthcare services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market. High volume of geriatric population worldwide acts as a market driver. Growing prevalence of the disease worldwide will also boost this market growth. Rising affordability of treatment and therapeutics for the disease and other healthcare services is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global osteoarthritic pain market are Abbott; Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck KGaA; Crystal Genomics; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Mylan N.V. Sanofi; Bayer; ALMATICA PHARMA, INC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC; AstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others.

By Disease Type (Hip, Wrist, Spinal, Finger Joints),

Diagnosis (MRI, X-Rays),

Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Therapy),

Drug Class (NSAIDs, Opioids, Viscosupplements, Corticosteroids, Others),

Route of Administration (Oral, Non-Oral),

Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-Solid),

Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Institutes, Research Institutes, Pharmacy, Others),

End-User (Professional Care, Home Care),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major Developments:

In January 2019, Pfizer Inc. in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company announced the top-line results from their Phase III study evaluating the effectiveness of “tanezumab” 2.5 mg or 5mg for patients suffering from moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain. The trial exhibited positive results in terms of physical functioning and patient comfort when compared to placebo

In October 2017, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., the medical devices division of J&J entered into a partnership with healthcare specialists regarding the treatment and solutions for old-age associated diseases and disorders. This partnership involved the organization of a campaign “Get Active” focused on spreading awareness regarding osteoporosis and osteoarthritis disease helping provide the population with information regarding the innovative modes of treatment currently available in the market

