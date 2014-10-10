Global SCARA Robot Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing industrialization in developing countries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

A consistent market research report like this SCARA robot report extends your reach to the success in your business. All the data and statistic included in the report is backed up by well-known analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to take better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major chapter of this SCARA robot market report which are again elaborated precisely and specifically.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global SCARA Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global SCARA robot market are ABB, Asic Robotics AG, Comau, Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Googol Technology Ltd., Hirata Corporation, Janome, Mitsubishi Electric Company, Yaskawa America, Inc., Omron Corporation, Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD., Wachter, Inc., YRG Inc, b+m surface systems GmbH, Universal Robots.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, TM Robotics announced the launch of their Toshiba Machine’s THE600 SCARA robot. This new machine is made on the specification of THE400. This will be demonstrated at t Automate 2019, which will also include models from SCARA, six- axis range and TS Assist which is a new robot programming tool.

In February 2018, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd announced the launch of their THE400 which is a THL series SCARA robot. This new model has high rigidity and tracking accuracy that is required in the 3C industries. It also has large capacity that enables a maximum payload of 5 kg. The main aim of the launch is to provide better products with excellent cost performance and high quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global SCARA Robot Market

Global SCARA robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SCARA robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of SCARA robot for palletizing is driving the growth of this market

Increasing R&D investment on SCARA robot is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising prevalence for articulated robots is another factor restraining the market

Segmentation: Global SCARA Robot Market

By Type

Hardware

CPU Board

Power electronics

Motors

Brake Unit

Others

Software

SSL

Mat Lab

Others

Service

Testing

Training

Maintenance

By Axis Type

3- Axis SCARA Robot

4- Axis SCARA Robot

5-Axis SCARA Robot

6-Axis SCARA Robot

Others SCARA Robot

By Applications

Transport

Loading

Unloading

Process to Process Transfer

Others

Packaging

Assembly

Inspection

Others

By End- User

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Rubber and Plastic

Industrial & Manufacturing

LED Manufacturing

Wafer Handling Lithographic machines

Solar cell production

Others

Nuclear

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

