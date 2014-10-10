The office based labs (OBL) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR 9.2% to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2028. Increasing trend of surgical procedures being performed in outpatient settings backed by rising incidence of various vascular diseases, high patient satisfaction with a focused and dedicated team of doctors and Preference to minimally invasive procedures are the main market drivers of this market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, General Electronic Company, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation , Cardiovascular System, Inc., Surgery Partners, Tenet Healthcare

Modality

Single Specialty

Multi-specialty

Hybrid

Service

Peripheral Vascular Intervention

Endovascular Intervention

Cardiac

Interventional Radiology

Venous

Specialist

Vascular Surgeons

Interventional Cardiologists

Interventional Radiologists

Section 1 Office Based Labs Definition

Section 2 Global Office Based Labs Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Office Based Labs Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Office Based Labs Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Office Based Labs Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Office Based Labs Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Office Based Labs Segmentation Type

Section 9 Office Based Labs Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Office Based Labs Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

