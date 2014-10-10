Long-Term Care Technologies Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: Medtronic, Philips, Honeywell, Omron Healthcare, Boston Scientific and Biotronik
The long-term care technologies are widely used in elder care, specifically home tele-health and safety monitoring.
Some Of The Key Players In Long-Term Care Technologies Market Include:
- Medtronic
- Philips
- Honeywell
- Omron Healthcare
- Boston Scientific
- Biotronik
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Long-Term Care Technologies.
This report studies the Long-Term Care Technologies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Long-Term Care Technologies market by product type and applications/end industries.
Segment by Type: Long-Term Care Technologies Market
- Home Telehealth
- Safety Monitoring
Segment by Application: Long-Term Care Technologies Market
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Home Care Organization
- Others
Major Table of Contents: Long-Term Care Technologies Market
1 Long-Term Care Technologies Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Size by Regions
5 North America Long-Term Care Technologies Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Long-Term Care Technologies Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Care Technologies Revenue by Countries
8 South America Long-Term Care Technologies Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Long-Term Care Technologies by Countries
10 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Segment by Type
11 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Segment by Application
12 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Synopsis Of The Report
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Long-Term Care Technologies market with Contact Information
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape
