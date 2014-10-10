Global Anti-Jamming Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising market value can be attributed to the demand of GPS technology in military and the rapid developments going on in the GPS infrastructure.

The Anti-Jamming market research report is the authoritative investigation of the worldwide Anti-Jamming market. It offers a total market standpoint and improvement rate during the past, present, and the conjecture time frame, with succinct examination; Anti-Jamming market adequately characterizes the market esteem, volume, value pattern, and advancement openings. The complete, adaptable and cutting-edge data on Anti-Jamming market is given in this report. It contains an assortment of scientific and factual information empowering the readers to have a total outline and an in-depth learning of Anti-Jamming market. It gives intensive knowledge about product cost, applications, real industry players, import/export information and Anti-Jamming competition.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Anti-Jamming Market are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Raytheon Company, Cobham plc, HEXAGON, Mayflower Communications, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD., Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, u-blox, InfiniDome, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc., Chemring Group PLC, navcours, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hertz Systems, and Forsberg Services Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Increasing applications of GPS in military as well as commercially is expected to drive the market growth

Ongoing developments in the GPS infrastructure and the increasing issues of jamming with unmanned vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes to GPS is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of older GPS options and their incompatibility with the modern technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Anti-Jamming Market

By Receiver Type

Military & Government Grade

Commercial Transportation Grade

By Anti-Jamming Technique

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Techniques

By Application

Flight Control

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Position, Navigation & Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Others

By End-User

Military

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Unmanned Vehicles

Civilian

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Jamming Market

The Global Anti-Jamming Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-jamming market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

