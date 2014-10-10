Global IO Link Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. Global IO Link Market shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The Global IO Link Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.80 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 34.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This trend in growth can be attributed to the focus on optimisation of energy that can be achieved with the ability of IO Link supporting several communication protocols at once.

Global IO Link Market, By Component (IO-Link Masters, IO-Link Devices), By Application (Machine Tool, Handling and Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics), By Industry (Discrete, Hybrid, Process), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The Global IO Link Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IO Link Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global IO Link Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IO Link Market are Siemens AG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic gmbh, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG., OMRON Corporation, Banner Engineering Corporation, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Datalogic S.p.A., Comtrol, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Baumer, Bosch Rexroth AG, ABB, Belden Inc., AVENTICS GmbH, and Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Definition:

IO Link is an industrial communication networking device that is used for interlinking sensors to a high level fieldbus or ethernet communication protocol. It provides the data from these sensors that can be used for monitoring and hence, helps in optimizing the resources being utilized in the said industry.

Market Drivers:

Focus on optimal utilization of resources and increase of energy efficiency is expected to drive the market growth

IO Link’s ability in supporting several Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols

Market Restraints:

IO Link’s usage and effectiveness is limited in the cases of high-speed or motion control applications is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of standardization of IO Links is another factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Component IO-Link Masters IO-Link Devices Sensor Nodes Modules Actuators Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Read Heads and Others

By Application Machine Tool Handling and Assembly Automation Packaging Intralogistics

By Industry Discrete Hybrid Process



