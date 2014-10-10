Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Industrial Tapes market by manufacturers, regions, type and application, forecast ” in database. This research report focus on complete assessment of market and contains future trend, growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, statistically supported and industry validated market data. Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries. Industrial Tapes market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis.

The Global Industrial Tapes Market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 47.5 billion in 2017 to the estimated value of USD 74.2 million in 2025. This is factored due to its vast uses and the constant innovations in the market that is going through.

Global Industrial Tapes Market, By Product Type (Filament tapes, Aluminium tapes, Adhesive transfer tapes, Others), Application (Packaging application, Specialized application, Others), Mode of Application (Pressure sensitive application, Acrylic based application), Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Others), End-User (Manufacturing Industry, Electrical industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global industrial tapes market are The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, Von Roll Holding AG, tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Muparo AG, PPM Industries SpA, Adhesive Applications, Berry Global Inc., Merck KGaA, Microseal Industries Inc., Essentra Specialty Tapes, FLEXcon Company Inc., Lamart Corp, Shurtape Technologies LLC., DeWAL, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, and Necal Corporation.

Competitive Analysis:

The global industrial tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increase in machinery and other electrical commodities’ has given rise to the demand for Industrial Tapes due to its use in manufacturing and other service purposes

Use of these tapes enhance the appeal of the products and hide the distinct joints or attachments, thereby making it more appealing. This is also one of the factor to be increasing the market growth of these products

Market Restraints:

Due to the high emissions of volatile organic content in the manufacturing of these industrial tapes, the market growth is being halted

The adhesives used in these industrial tapes are sensitive to Ultra-Violet rays and hence when these tapes are removed the adhesives remaining on the surface to which it was attached are tested and hence, the demand for the industrial tapes are affected

Market Definition:

Industrial tapes are widely used in heavy machineries and in industries as the name suggest, mainly for packaging and masking. These tapes are used because of their high adhesive bonding, and their ability to withstand higher pressure than normal tapes. These tapes are also electric shock and water resistant, while having superior insulation as compared to the normal tapes. There are different types of industrial tapes which includes the adhesive ones and the non-adhesive ones. The adhesive tapes are the most commonly used.

Segmentation:

By Product Type Filament tapes Aluminium tapes Adhesive transfer tapes Duct tapes Others (Single-sided and Double-sided) By Application

Packaging application Masking/Protective application Electrical & electronic application

Specialized application

Others (Decorative tapes, Splicing tapes, and Damping tapes)

By Mode of Application Pressure sensitive application Solvent based application Hot melt based application Acrylic based application

By Tape Backing Material Polypropylene Paper Polyvinyl chloride Others

By End-User Manufacturing Industry Automotive industry Construction industry Logistics industry Electrical industry Others (aerospace and electronics)

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the Global Industrial Tapes Market .

. Analyze and forecast for Global Industrial Tapes Market on the basis of application and end-use industry.

on the basis of application and end-use industry. Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end-use industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

