Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is expected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2025 from USD 3.90 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Cloud Supply Chain Management report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about ICT industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The Cloud Supply Chain Management report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Key Players: Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

The renowned players in Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market are JDA Software, IBM, Kinaxis, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Logility, Inc., Highjump Inc., Kewill, Inc., Tecsys, Inc., Basware, Coupa Software Inc, Dassault Systèmes, Proactis Holdings Plc., GT Nexus, an Infor company, JAGGAER, Cloudlogix, Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc., amongst others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and management system across industries.

Increasing share and transactions of E-commerce in the market.

Data segregation issues.

Lack of technical and skilled expertise.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of cloud supply chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Aditya Birla Online Fashion (Abof) ventured with IBM Cloud and Watson for delivering a personalized and convenient shopping experience to their end customers. It will enable the customers with accessibility variety of features, such as using natural language questions and receiving greater personalization and product recommendations.

Market Segmentation: Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

The market is segmented based on solutions, services, deployment model, application and geographical segments.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into transportation, procurement & sourcing, order and sales & operation.

Based on services, the market is segmented into training & consulting, support & maintenance.

Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Based on application, the market is segmented into healthcare & life sciences, hospitality, retail, food and packaging, transportation and logistics.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

