Global thoracic surgery devices market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.33% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption for minimally invasive surgeries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thoracic surgery devices market are Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; KLS Martin Group; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medtronic; OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.; biolitec AG; Intuitive Surgical; Scanlan International; Getinge AB among others.

Enhancement of innovations and adoption of advanced technologies for surgical methods and devices is expected to drive the growth of the market. Utilization of video-assisted surgical systems along with energy-based devices is expected to boost the growth of the market. High volume of facilities established for easier usage and implantation of cardiac rhythm management devices is expected to propel the growth of the market. Increasing volume of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases along with lung disorders acts as a market driver

By Product (CRM & Cardiac Assist, Heart Valve Repair & Replacement, Heart Defect Closure, Cardiopulmonary Devices, Others),

End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery announced the organization of 20th ISMICS Annual Scientific Meeting to be held in Warsaw, Poland from 4th-6th June, 2020. The meeting was organized to discuss the various innovations, techniques and technological advancements for cardiovascular/vascular and cardiothoracic surgery field

In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson announced that their “Medical Device” business company, “Ethicon US, LLC” had developed and launched powered stapler shaped in a circular figure branded as “ECHELON CIRCULAR” for thoracic surgery. The stapler is based on innovative company technologies – “3D Stapling” and “Gripping Surface Technology (GST)” both resulting in significant reduction of leakage while not compensating for compression pressure

