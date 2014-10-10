Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 315.70 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1441.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of ultrasound imaging practices and the need for proper disinfection of ultrasound probes.

Ultrasound probe disinfection market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market. It is helpful in finding out the size of the market for specific products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The ultrasound probe disinfection report helps business in knowing its market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products. The market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products. The ultrasound probe disinfection market report helps the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab, GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ultrasound imaging practices and procedures are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing incidences of health-care associated infections (HCAI) caused due to the improper reprocessing and disinfection is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of automated probe reprocessors and disinfection procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption of automated probe reprocessors instead of manual disinfecting is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Canon Inc., announced that they had planned to acquire Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; turning it into a subsidy with the approvals already received from the regulatory authorities. This acquisition is aimed at combining the product portfolio and imaging capabilities of both the companies.

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had established an agreement for the acquisition of EPD Solutions, with the acquisition helping in expanding imaging products and solutions portfolio.

Segmentation:

By Product

Instruments

Automated Reprocessors

UV-C Disinfectors

Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations

Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets

Consumables

Disinfectants (By Formulation)

Disinfectant Wipes

Disinfectant Liquids

Disinfectant Sprays

Disinfectants (By Type)

High-Level Disinfectants

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfectants

Detergents

Enzymatic Detergents

Non-Enzymatic Detergents

Services

By Process

High-Level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection

By Type of Probe

Linear Transducers

Convex Transducers

Phased Array Transducers

Endocavity Transducers

Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers

Others

Pencil Transducers

Concave Transducers

Sector Transducers

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Physiotherapists

Independent Associations

Government Organizations

Sports Academies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global ultrasound probe disinfection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ultrasound probe disinfection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

