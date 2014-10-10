Global augmented reality market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 91.01 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for AR in e-commerce and healthcare, rising investments and the increasing availability of cloud-based services.

This augmented reality report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The augmented reality market research report makes organizations pioneering whether it is large, medium or small for existing and sustaining in the market. This augmented reality market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The market analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. CAGR levels for the market with respect to its rise or fall are estimated in the report for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors: Global Augmented Reality Market

Some of the major players of the global augmented reality market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, EON Reality, Inc. Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Blippar Inc., Daqri LLC, Osterhout Design Group, Metaio GmbH, Cyberglove Systems LLC, Meta Company, GoldRun, Iryss, Layar, Total Immersion; Zugara, Sony, Wikitude, PTC, among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for AR-based applications in medical sectors

Increasing interest of large tech companies

Low cost and reliability for small sensors

Limitations for processing power, less storage, and restricted size of storage devices

Lack of interaction with physical products

Market Segmentation: Global Augmented Reality Market

The augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of technology into Marker-Based augmented reality, and markerless augmented reality. The augmented reality segment is further sub-segmented into passive marker, and active marker. The markerless augmented reality segment is further sub-segmented into model-based tracking, and image processing-based.

The global augmented reality market is also segmented on the basis of device type into head-mounted displays, head-up display (HUD), and handheld device. The global augmented reality market is also segmented on the basis of component into hardware, and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into 3D camera, sensors, semiconductor component, and displays. The software segment is further sub-segmented into software development kits, and cloud-based services.

On the basis of end user, the global augmented reality market is further segmented into aerospace and defense, consumer, medical, and commercial. The consumer segment is further sub-segmented into gaming, sports and entertainment.

On the basis of geography, global augmented reality market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis: Global Augmented Reality Market

The report for augmented reality market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. In July 2017, Vuzix Corporation collaborated with Ubimax to deliver a hands-free smart glasses solution to WS Kunststoff-Service utilizing the Vuzix M300. The new product launch is focused to reduce errors, optimize processes, and simplify new employee training via a single wearable device across several use cases within their multifaceted manufacturing operations.

