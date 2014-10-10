Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 5.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of counterfeiting products in the market.

Anti-counterfeit packaging report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market and packaging industry. This is a professional and meticulous report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. The most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products can also be analysed with this anti-counterfeit packaging market research study.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-counterfeit packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus of manufacturers and owners for anti-counterfeit systems is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of the applicable industry and rising growth of materials and packaging industry is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Existence of substitute anti-counterfeit methods and systems that are hindering the counterfeiters is expected to restrain the market growth

High initial and purchasing costs of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

By Technology

Barcode

RFID

Hologram

Taggants

Inks & Watermarks

Others

By Usage Features

Overt Features

Covert Features

By End-User

Footwear

Clothing & Apparels

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Mactac’s European division of the business from Platinum Equity. The acquisition is expected to enhance AVERY’s existing product portfolio and expand the regional market share of the company.

In November 2015, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Worldmark Ltd. including the six manufacturing plants distributed across different regions and product portfolio focused on functional labels.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of anti-counterfeit packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

