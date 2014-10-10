Global pigmentation disorders treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Growing prevalence of urticaria worldwide is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market

Key Segmentation of Global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market

By Disease Types (Melasma, Vitiligo, Albinism, Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation and Others),

Treatment Type (Pharmacological Treatment, Non-invasive Treatment, Surgery),

Drugs (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone and Other),

Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others),

End- Users (Dermatology Clinics, Aesthetic Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare and Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pigmentation disorders treatment market are CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Clarify Medical, Inc, Incyte Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC, LEO Pharma A/S, Astellas Pharma Inc, Episciences, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and others.

Key Market Developments

In September 2019, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is developing novel drug ATI-502, JAK1/JAK3 Inhibitor for the treatment of alopecia areata, vitiligo and atomic dermatitis. If trial successful, it will improve the treatment landscape for miilion of patients suffering from vitiligo.

In January 2017, Clarify Medical, Inc received an approval from the FDA for the Clarify Medical Phototherapy System, a home based light therapy device for the treatment of chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema. The approval of this devices provides a novel treatment option and major advances that offer complete heal of this condition.

In August 2016, Cynosure Inc announced new breakthrough aesthetic laser innovation for the treatment of melisma and body contouring laser treatment at Cynosure APAC Forum. This innovation can significantly change treatment paradigms and broadens the company’s aesthetic devices portfolio.

