Global mussel oil market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report includes the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for supplements which have rich source of dietary fibers and increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle are the factor for the market growth.

What are the major business growth drivers?

Increased usage of mussel oil for treatment of asthma, cancer, and ADHD disorder will uplift the growth of the market

Rising aquaculture activities will also enhance the market growth

It has the ability to provide pain relief and also soothes muscular tissues which will also accelerate their demand in the market

Rising social media platform and e-commerce websites will drives the growth of the market

Key Segmentation of Global Mussel Oil Market

By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy, Online, Others),

Product (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade),

Application (Processed Food, Beauty & Cosmetics, Biopharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements, Pet Food & Veterinary),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mussel oil market are Waitaki Bio, Aroma (NZ) Ltd, Nature’s Range, Lovely Health Ltd., Henry Blooms Health Products, ECI Natural Health Ltd, Bio-Mer Ltd, among others.

Report on (Mussel Oil Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Mussel Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Mussel Oil Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation.

Chapter 3: Mussel Oil Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mussel Oil Creation, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Mussel Oil to 2019.



Chapter 11 Mussel Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.

Chapter 12: To describe Mussel Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Developments:

In August 2018, Kiwi, Inc announced that they are going to expand their reach in China with their anti –inflammatory phospholipid oil. This new product is extracted from the green lipped mussel oil by using supercritical co2 method. It has the ability cures many joint problems and arthritis. They combine green lipped mussel oil with extra virgin oil that are rich in vitamin, C and E and omega 3 & omega 6 fatty acid. They maintain the level of normal heart rate by restricting the leukotriene and cyclooxygenase activity

In May 2017, Waitaki Bio announced that they are going to expand their production of Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil. The expansion developed ActiPhen freeze-dried kiwifruit powder for digestive health and CassiPure anthocyanin-rich blackcurrant extract for eye health, memory, and immune aid. Prena TEC green lipped mussel oil is the highly rich in omega 3 fatty acid and phospholipid. It results in the rising processing capacity and the development of new extraction technology which caters health concern as the prime responsibility

Key Points Covered in Mussel Oil Market Report:

Global Mussel Oil Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Mussel Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Mussel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Mussel Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Mussel Oil Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Mussel Oil Market Analysis by Application

Global Mussel Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Mussel Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis …………..

