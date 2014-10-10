Global Biometric System Market is expected to reach USD 33.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 12.93 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Biometric system market report is a particular investigation of the semiconductors&electronics business which clarifies what the market definition, arrangements, applications, commitment, and worldwide industry patterns are. biometric system market research report serves to be an exceptionally huge segment of business system. Excellent practice models and method of research utilized while generating this biometric system report reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. With the market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for semiconductors&electronics industry can be identified and analysed. The biometric system report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global biometric system market are Safran, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, FUJITSU, Aware, Inc., Gemalto Cogent, Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., Precise Biometrics AB, secunet Security Networks AG., Thales Group, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch., Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC., Daon, Facebanx , HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., SUPREMA., IRITECH, INC., M2SYS Technology and among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of biometric technology in financial institutes and healthcare sectors

Growing use of biometric systems in criminal identification

Incorporation of biometrics in smartphones

Restraints:

High installation cost for biometric system

Competitive Analysis:

The global biometric system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biometric system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Biometric System Market

The global biometric system market is segmented into authentication, component, function, application, and by geography.

Based on authentication, the global biometric system market is classified into single factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. Single factor authentication is segmented into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm print recognition, face recognition, vein recognition, signature recognition, voice recognition and other biometric technologies. Other biometric technologies are further segmented into DNA recognition, keystroke recognition and gait recognition. Multi-factor authentication is segmented into smart card authentication, pin authentication and multi-modal authentication. Multi-modal authentication is further segmented into two biometric factors authentication and three biometric factors authentication.

On the basis of component, the global biometric system market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into fingerprint readers, scanners, camera, and others.

On the basis of function, the global biometric system market is segmented into contact, non-contact, and others.

On the basis of application, the global biometric system market is segmented into government, military & defence, healthcare, banking & finance, consumer electronics, security, travel & immigration and others application. Security is further segmented into home security and commercial security.

Based on geography, the global biometric system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

