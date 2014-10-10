The market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry offers the readers an extensive assessment of the sector, along with the potential growth of the same to be expected in the coming years. In the study, 2016 and 2017 have been referred to for determining the past performance, while 2018 has been assumed as the base year to predict the trajectory of the progress of the industry during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The report is aimed at helping the reader get a holistic view of the market with all crucial aspects in order to decipher optimum business plans.

Prominent Players in the global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market are IBM, Renoworks Software, Microsoft, Autodesk, SAP, Oracle, Alice Technologies, Building System Planning, eSUB, Askporter, Darktrace, SmarTVid.Io, Jaroop, Aurora Computer Services, Predii, Lili.Ai, Deepomatic, Assignar, Beyond Limits, Coins Global, Plangrid, Doxel, and Bentley Systems, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The report underlines the market trends drawn after the assessment of the past data gathered from 2016 and 2017 and performs a comprehensive study of the trends in the sector to derive market insights and calculate the CAGR that can be expected in the forecast years. The report also scrutinizes the financial performance, novel technologies, and strategic expansion undertaken by the company, which includes mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. The study also outlines the technological advancements in the sector, especially those credited to top companies in the industry. The report categorizes the industry by inspecting the competitive landscape in the global setting and individually profiling key players and new entrants engaged in the sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market on the basis of technology, component, organization size, deployment type, phase, applications, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solutions Software Hardware

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration Training and consulting



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-premises

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pre-construction

Construction stage

Post-construction

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Project management

Field management

Risk management

Schedule management

Supply chain management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Planning and Design

Safety

Equipment

Monitoring and Maintenance\

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To give better clarity of the market scenario, the report also analyzes customer preferences, the increasing levels of disposable incomes, and how these critical aspects can affect the global market scenario. The reader will also gain benefit from the analysis of the value chain, supply chain, and demand and supply dynamics that are derived after employing both primary and secondary sources for the research.

The research report answers the following key questions:

What is the growth rate of the market during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026?

What are the significant drivers and constraints that will impact the future of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market?

How much is the market size and share estimated to grow in the forecast period?

Who are the key industry players and which executive strategies will they employ that can substantially impact the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market globally?

What are the most notable trends observed in the past data that can be expected to affect the CAGR of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market?

What are the predictions for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry in the forecast period based on the detailed analysis of its critical aspects?

There are 14 Chapters that describe the development of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market.

Chapter 1 covers the introduction of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market challenges, and market drivers;

Chapter 2 talks about the top vendors, with an in-depth analysis of their sales, revenue and pricing strategies for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among top vendors in the sector. It categorizes the market using sales, revenue, and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue, and market share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction, for the period 2012-2017;

Continue…